Why will popular caster Dash never return to the League of Legends LCS after season 13?

The League of Legends LCS has been home to many top-notch broadcast talents. From the likes of CaptainFlowers to Kobe, it has a highly experienced casting and analytical team captivating millions of fans yearly. One of the most influential figures in the League of Legends esports scene for the past couple of years has been the LCS desk host, Dash.

However, recent situations involving Dash and Riot Games have seen him take a step back from the MOBA game and transition to Valorant instead. The American host did return to the LCS 2023 Championship, which might be his last hurrah.

Dash might have hosted the League of Legends LCS for the final time in his career

Expand Tweet

James "Dash" Patterson has been one of the most beloved and well-liked talents in the League of Legends community for many years at this point. He is renowned for his crisp anchoring, humor, and seamless ability to transition from one topic to another. Fans worldwide have come to know and love him for hosting popular tournaments such as MSI and Worlds.

Despite this, Dash was abruptly let go by Riot Games at the start of 2023, marking the first time in his career that the American wouldn't be hosting a League of Legends LCS Split. This came as a huge shock to many, and fans were irate upon knowing the ins and outs of the matter.

Dash was cut from his contract by Riot Games without even having the opportunity to negotiate. This led to a heap of criticism targeted towards the developer for their poor handling of the situation with regard to a well-respected and highly regarded broadcast talent. Since then, Dash has gone on to host other Riot events in Valorant, such as Masters and Champions.

Expand Tweet

Dash made a return to the League of Legends LCS Championship finals weekend held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The tweet by Dash after the Grand Finals featuring Cloud9 and NRG is quite straightforward and bittersweet. It simply reads "One last time" with a purple heart emoji.

As expected, fans have been quick to support Dash and shower him with praises for his hard work and dedication to the community and the overall LCS product over the years. Notable reactions to Dash's tweet include some from fellow peer and esports legend, Sjokz, and Immortals support, Treatz.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Overall, this is sad news and a massive blow to the LCS in terms of production value. The LCS has seen a steep decline in viewership over the years. While other talented broadcast individuals do exist, it will be difficult to emulate the standard that Dash had over his duration with the League of Legends game. His presence as a host will be dearly missed by every fan.