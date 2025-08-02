Will Battlefield 6 have a campaign?

Yes, Battlefield 6 is finally bringing back a proper single‑player campaign. This is something fans have been asking for ever since 2042 skipped it completely. During the latest Battlefield 6 event, EA and DICE showed a quick teaser confirming it’s happening. While most of the show was focused on the new multiplayer features, a short but very telling teaser gave us our first real taste of the story.Even though the clip was barely thirty seconds long, it set the tone for what this single‑player campaign would be like.Everything we know about Battlefield 6 campaign so farThe latest BF6 teaser featured a woman discussing the situation of the world around her. She explained that the old world had collapsed, alliances that held things together for decades were gone, and everything people relied on had fallen apart. Her words made it clear that things are unstable everywhere. She ended by saying something that perfectly sums up what this story is going for: “every crisis is an opportunity” and “chaos is a ladder.”EA and DICE followed that short clip with a few more details about where the campaign would be heading. The story is set in 2027, a near‑future setting where the world is still trying to recover from a major assassination. This single event is so big that it breaks NATO apart and leaves the world without the alliances that have kept things balanced for decades.Most of the recent event focused on the multiplayer, and for good reason. Battlefield has always been known for its huge, destructive battles, and this game is bringing that back in full force.Read more: Battlefield 6 price for all platformsThe new trailer showed large maps where buildings and structures could be destroyed mid‑fight, meaning every match would feel different. It also confirmed the reintroduction of the traditional Battlefield classes, including Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon. Each class has its own weapons and tools.Even though multiplayer was the star of the show, the short campaign teaser was a big deal, as it confirmed what so many players have been asking for.Battlefield 6 is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you’re hoping to jump in early, two open beta periods are already locked in. The first beta will be available from August 9 to 10, followed by the second from August 14 to 17.In short, Battlefield 6 is bringing back the single‑player experience fans have been asking for.Also read: Battlefield 6 dominates steam top seller listFor more articles on Battlefield 6, follow Sportskeeda:Massive Battlefield Battle Royale details leaked: Map, insertion method, destructive ring, and moreBattlefield developer hints at how SBMM will work in the gameNew Battlefield gameplay footage, map, and more leaked