Will Crash Team Rumble be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Crash Team Rumble is Toys For Bob’s newest game in the Crash Bandicoot series, which features team-based combat gameplay. The game has received great reviews from critics and fans of the franchise since its release in June. Fans have been wondering if the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass anytime soon. Since its first release in 2017, Xbox Game Pass has had a huge impact on the gaming community. The service has attracted millions of users to its platform thanks to its huge collection of games, which includes day-one releases.

If Crash Team Rumble becomes available on Xbox Game Pass, members will have the exciting opportunity to delve into the exhilarating multiplayer experience without making any further purchases. Considering the popularity of Crash Team Rumble and the enthusiasm among Crash Bandicoot fans, it is understandable that players are curious about the possibility of the game joining the Xbox Game Pass lineup at launch.

Is Crash Team Rumble coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Currently, Crash Team Rumble is not available through Xbox Game Pass. To enjoy the game's multiplayer experience, you need to individually purchase it for Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles. It's important to keep in mind that game availability on Xbox Game Pass can change over time.

However, there is a possibility of Activision and Microsoft reaching an agreement. Microsoft may even successfully acquire Activision, in which case CTR will likely be added to the Xbox Game Pass library. This would provide players with an alternative way to access and enjoy the game.

If Microsoft successfully completes the acquisition, it is likely that CTR, along with other Activision titles, will eventually be integrated into Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has a history of including its own games in the subscription service, offering subscribers access to a wide variety of titles.

If you wish to obtain the game for Xbox right away, you can purchase it from the Xbox Store or other retail outlets that sell Xbox games. Keep in mind that in addition to buying the game, an Xbox Live Gold subscription is required to access the multiplayer features and play it online.

To purchase Crash Team Rumble and subscribe to Xbox Live Gold, you can visit the official Xbox website. You can also use the Xbox console's integrated store to find and download the game and subscribe to the service. Remember to check the system requirements and ensure that your Xbox console meets the necessary specifications to run the game smoothly.

