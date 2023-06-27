Will Crash Team Rumble feature split-screen co-op?

Crash Team Rumble was released recently, and fans of the Crash Bandicoot franchise are ecstatic about what appears to be a MOBA offshoot. As players immerse themselves in the world of Crash Team Rumble, many are curious about whether this latest installment of the series includes the coveted feature of split-screen couch co-op.

Split-screen couch co-op has long been a popular feature of multiplayer gaming, allowing friends and family to gather around a single screen and share the thrill of playing together in the same physical location. Many believe that it promotes a sense of camaraderie and shared excitement that internet multiplayer cannot match. As a result, it's no surprise that Crash Team Rumble fans are eager to find out if they can partake in this timeless gaming tradition. Unfortunately, the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store have confirmed that Crash Team Rumble will not support split-screen couch co-op.

Crash Team Rumble guide: Will it have the split-screen feature?

CTR (Image via Activision)

To properly enjoy the team-based combat and multiplayer experience in the game, you need an internet connection as well as a subscription to the appropriate platform. On Xbox, this means either owning Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold) or having a separate Xbox Live Gold membership. To enjoy the game's online multiplayer features on PlayStation, users will need to subscribe to PS Plus.

These subscriptions grant access to their respective platforms' online gaming services and multiplayer capabilities, allowing you to connect with friends, join teams, and compete against other players from across the world. Furthermore, these subscriptions frequently include additional benefits such as free monthly games, unique discounts, and access to special features and events.

Crash Team Rumble also provides an exciting opportunity for larger groups of friends to gather and enjoy the game's multiplayer experience. Friends may join in thrilling and competitive action regardless of their console preferences, thanks to support for up to eight players per match and cross-platform play. This means that people on other consoles, such as Xbox and PlayStation, can team up or compete in spectacular races and battles.

Cross-platform play offers up a world of possibilities, allowing friends from other gaming groups to interact and compete together. The option to play with pals across multiple systems widens the player base and improves the overall multiplayer experience, whether it's a friendly competition or passionate rivalry.

Crash Team Rumble is primarily a 4v4 online team multiplayer game with an emphasis on competitive gaming and online interactions with other players. While it lacks the conventional split-screen co-op element that many Crash Bandicoot fans have come to expect from Crash Bandicoot games, it does provide a dynamic and entertaining online multiplayer experience in which you can showcase your talent and compete against opponents from all over the world.

