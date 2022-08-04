Will CS: GO's new rank reset make players stop relying on FACEIT and ESEA?

CS: GO underwent a major matchmaking update on August 1, as the game's entire playerbase was subjected to a complete rank recalibration. After the update, every player's Skill Group will remain hidden, and players will have to win one match for their new ranks to appear.

Valve has been looking to mend the problems within their matchmaking system for quite a long time now. Private matchmaking services such as FACEIT and ESEA have maintained the upper hand over Valve in terms of offering a viable ranked ecosystem for CS: GO's playerbase. However, with the recent rank reset, Valve finally seems to be on the right track.

In addition to the rank reset, Valve has also introduced a few changes to the cannons on Ember. All the changes were shipped into the game on August 1, 2022.

Since the arrival of CS: GO in 2012, its matchmaking mode has gone through numerous transitions. In 2015, the developers at Valve subjected their Counter-Strike playerbase to a slow shift in Skill Group boundaries in an attempt to reduce the game's median player rank.

Valve succeeded in bringing down the average ranking of players from Master Guardian Elite (MGE) to Gold Nova Master (GNM) between December 2015 and January 2016. As a result, the majority of the game's playerbase witnessed a drop in their Skill Group, pushing them to a lower rank.

Similarly, Valve implemented a Skill Group readjustment in August 2022, three weeks before the game's tenth anniversary. While the developers are yet to address the reason behind this change, one can assume it's Valve's attempt to regain a fraction of their playerbase that they lost to private matchmaking services like FACEIT and ESEA over the years.

Why do CS: GO players prefer ESEA or FACEIT as an alternative to Valve's ranked matchmaking?

Despite its reputation as one of the greatest esports in the world, CS: GO has not been successful in maintaining a thriving matchmaking system for its casual playerbase.

Counter-Strike also has a deep-rooted problem with hacking. Although Valve is known for engaging in ban waves occasionally, the game still retains its long-standing issue with malicious cheats.

ESEA and FACEIT have been providing CS: GO players with a better matchmaking environment since the early days of the game. Both platforms offer a 128-tick server for players, with proprietary anti-cheat software safeguarding them from potential hackers. Both offer premium matchmaking services as well.

ESEA and FACEIT have their own ranking systems that provide a secure environment where gamers can grind and improve their skills while being fairly matched against their opponents. This factor, in particular, has made these platforms a key necessity for players who regularly fall victim to hackers in their normal ranked lobbies.

Additionally, players from various parts of the world have constantly commented on the ineffectiveness of CS: GO's matchmaking when it comes to rank progression. Even after endless hours of grinding, players have complained about the lack of progress in their Skill Groups, targeting Valve's unknown matchmaking algorithm as the root of the problem.

Thus, the search for better means of matchmaking has forced players to migrate to platforms like ESEA and FACEIT over time.

Will CS: GO players stop relying on FACEIT and ESEA after the rank reset?

Valve's decision to recalibrate their matchmaking system could also be part of something big. With CS: GO's tenth anniversary right around the corner, players are not pushing aside the idea of Source 2 replacing the 18-year-old Source engine.

If Source 2 is to make its way into the game, Valve will be able to replace the existing 64-tick servers with 128-tick ones similar to FACEIT and ESEA, but with more added features. This would motivate the game's existing playerbase to utilize Valve's original matchmaking instead of the aforementioned services.

Certain features offered by FACEIT and ESEA, such as their premium matchmaking, ranking system, and performance analysis, are unique. However, a more refined matchmaking process combined with CS: GO's exclusive in-game features will help the tactical shooter retain its audience.

In conclusion, players who choose ESEA or FACEIT for their premium services may still side with either of the organizations due to their exclusive features. However, a chunk of the Counter-Strike community that switched over to private matchmaking due to a variety of other reasons may return to the shooter once the effect of the recent rank reset kicks in.

