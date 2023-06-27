Will there be Genshin Impact 3.9 update? Upcoming patch timeline and Fontaine release details

Some players might be curious about Genshin Impact 3.9. That update doesn't exist, as the final patch before Version 4.0 is 3.8. The latter update was officially confirmed to launch on July 5, 2023. By comparison, the 4.0 patch is speculated to launch around August 16, 2023. Remember, many recent Version Updates tend to last for 42 days. In this case, 42 days after July 5 is August 16.

Fontaine was confirmed to be released in the 4.0 update. The exclusion of Genshin Impact 3.9 shouldn't be odd to veteran players since past patches have followed something similar. The transitions from Version 1.6 to 2.0 and 2.8 to 3.0 are prime examples of how this game skips certain numeric patches.

There is no Genshin Impact 3.9 update: Fontaine will debut in Version 4.0

Players don't have to look at leaks to know that Fontaine will be coming out in Genshin Impact 4.0. At the end of the 3.8 Special Program was a sneak peek of this region. At the end of that livestream, Aether and friends said goodbye to the audience before fading to black.

Shortly afterward, the trailer for Fontaine was released. Based on this teaser's positioning, it's logical to deduce that this new region will launch in a separate update from 3.8. Since there is no Genshin Impact 3.9, that leaves Version 4.0 as the only other possible Version Update.

Don't forget that Inazuma came out in the 2.0 patch, while Sumeru came out in Version 3.0. There is past precedence for big regions debuting in a patch ending with '0.'

Fontaine trailer

Not everybody might have been paying attention to the Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream. Hence, it's worth highlighting the Fontaine trailer here. All the environmental shots from the previous tweet are shown in this teaser, along with a hint of the upcoming Archon Quest plotline.

It appears as though a Melusine is carefully observing the Traveler, leading to the latter character appearing in court for some judgment to be made. This trailer didn't reveal much, especially since it ended abruptly.

When will Fontaine be released?

Players don't have to wait too long (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse hasn't confirmed when the 4.0 update will launch. The aforementioned August 16, 2023, release date is merely a speculative one based on past precedence related to Version Update schedules. Travelers will get an official confirmation in early August 2023 once the next Special Program airs.

Apart from Fontaine, there is one more detail confirmed for this update. HoYoverse has revealed in their Developer's Discussion that underground maps will be added:

"As the story progresses, Travelers will discover and explore underground regions. During these moments, they might find themselves lost and uncertain as to which way they should go. As such, we will introduce the Multi-Layered Map function in Version 4.0. Now, everyone can use the Map to gain more concise details regarding whether they are in a new or unlocked area."

The previously mentioned Developer's Discussion mentions patches 3.8 and 4.0 but never a Genshin Impact 3.9. Since nothing confirms the existence of the 3.9 patch, it's safe to say that it doesn't exist.

