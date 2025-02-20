Will Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii come to Xbox Game Pass?

Many gamers from around the globe are curious whether Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will come on Xbox Game Pass. Over the years, we have seen several AAA titles make their way to Microsoft's game subscription on launch day. However, there has been no official confirmation from SEGA about Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release on Xbox Game Pass.

We have not yet heard from them about Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii coming to Game Pass, it is safe to assume that the game will not be available on the service on launch.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Will Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii appear on Xbox Game Pass later?

Yakuza can not be enjoyed via Xbox Game Pass (Image via SEGA)

Even though nothing can be said for sure, chances are that we might get to witness Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Xbox Game Pass after a while. To make it clear, this is just speculation based on the fact that there are/were multiple Yakuza games on the Xbox Game Pass.

Since the game will not come on Xbox Game Pass on launch day, purchasing Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii using PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or a PC is your only option. The game is available in two different editions. To know more about this, check out this guide.

Multiple Yakuza games to leave Xbox Game Pass soon

There are a number of Yakuza games that are available to play via the Xbox Game Pass subscription. Unfortunately, as of February 28, 2025, Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass library.

Even though these titles are being deleted around the release of Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, fortunately, they are not directly connected to the game.

