Will MW2 maps be carried forward to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is on the brink of its release and has been getting gamers excited for a while now. It is a follow-up to Modern Warfare 2, which debuted in 2022. This title's story picks up where the last game left off and promises to give players a whole new experience. Its early access beta is already available on all platforms, giving players a gist of the multiplayer game modes that this game has to offer.

With MW3's release being just around the corner, a lot of players are wondering if it will feature maps from MW2. This article will answer that question.

Are MW2 maps getting carried forward to Modern Warfare 3?

It has been officially confirmed that MW2 maps will be available in MW3 multiplayer. However, there's a small catch. Rather than being included in the standard Call of Duty manner, these maps from MW2 will be uploaded on a regular basis to a dedicated playlist in Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer.

It has been speculated that Farm 18, Mercado, and Shoothouse will be among the few maps available on the said playlist when the game is launched. Players may also notice a significant change in how these maps feel as a result of the innovations and modifications in movement and gameplay mechanics brought about by Sledgehammer Games.

The remastered maps that Modern Warfare 3 will be seeing throughout each season won't be sacrificed to accommodate the MW2 maps. This implies that in the former's Multiplayer mode, an extensive number of unique places for players to explore will be available. It's important to remember that the newest MW3 game modes, such as Cutthroat, will not be accessible on MW2 maps.

What else is being carried forward to MW3?

The Carry Forward procedure, which allows you to move your own items from MW2 to MW3, has been laid out by the game's developers. Listed below is the content that can be transferred from the former title to its successor:

Operators

All unlocked Operator and character skins obtained by players from Modern Warfare 2 will be carried over to Modern Warfare 3.

Weapons

Players will have access to all Modern Warfare 2 weapons. However, first, they must finish unlock challenges linked with those guns to use them in Modern Warfare 3. This applies to all MW2 blueprints as well. Moreover, some Blueprints acquired through Store Bundles in this title will also be obtainable in MW3.

That said, in case Modern Warfare 3's gameplay options change, a limited amount of content related to the 2022 title might not be accessible. For instance, if the upcoming game doesn't have the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle or a certain piece of Tactical or Lethal Equipment in any of its game types, skins for these items won't be usable. It's also worth noting that:

There won't be any WarTracks (music) in Modern Warfare 3.

There won't be any "Carry Back" systems from MW3 to MW2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be launched on November 10, 2023. If you pre-ordered a digital copy, you can begin playing the campaign as early as November 2.

Make sure to check out the MW3 campaign early access release dates and times for all regions.