How to get Operator Doc for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is all set to make its debut in the franchise on November 10, 2023. However, players can get a taste of the campaign from today onwards (November 1) through Early Access. In a blog post earlier this week, the developers revealed a plethora of crucial details regarding Early Access dates, rewards associated with it, and pre-load schedules.

Prior to the release of the game, a total of 25 operators were officially announced. Doc, being one of the KorTac operators in this chunk, players from the community are brimming with excitement to unlock her.

In the following article, we’ll discuss some straightforward steps on how to unlock this operator and all the other necessary information regarding this.

Unlocking Operator Doc in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Players can unlock the new Operator Doc by completing a campaign challenge in the game. Well, this is the only information CoD has revealed as of now. More details can be expected soon once the game is released.

Hailing from the KorTac faction, Operator Doc will make her debut in the upcoming Modern Warfare 3. Once again, the design team of Call of Duty has made an amazing character model in the game for the community to cherish.

From the official blogs and some leaked pictures, she is seen to wear a bandana on her forehead, along with an army sheen military dress. She dons a ponytail alongside a kit bag.

In a recent blog post from CoD, an announcement regarding the campaign rewards and the process to get them was made. Players worldwide are quite excited about the release of these new operators alongside more rewards.

The developers have added a pre-load feature for the players who pre-ordered this game on their respective consoles. The game will be available to pre-load on November 1, 2023, at 10 AM PT (Pacific Time).

Other than unlocking Operator Doc, players can also seek to unlock many more exciting rewards alongside operators from the KorTac and SpecGru factions.

All operators announced in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

According to the blog from Call of Duty, the upcoming 25 operators are divided into two factions. SpecGru faction contains a total of 13 operators, and the KorTac faction contains 12 amazing operators who are about to debut in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Here is a list of operators who are all set to make their debut in the upcoming iteration of the game:

KorTac Operators:

Warden

Makarov

Blaze (Mil-Sim)

Thirst (Mil-Sim)

Alpine

Enigma

Bantam

Doc

Raptor

Corso

Swagger

Lockpick

SpecGru Operators:

Price

Ghost

Blueprint (Mil-Sim)

Rocket (Mil-Sim)

Byline

Scorch

Ripper

Pathfinder

Warrior

Riptide

BBQ

Jabber

Jet

For more Call Of Duty-related content, make sure to follow the page of Sportskeeda.