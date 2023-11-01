Modern Warfare 3 to feature MW2 multiplayer maps post-launch

In an exciting development for Call of Duty fans, Activision has revealed in its latest blog post that Modern Warfare 3 will feature MW2 multiplayer maps in its post-launch content. This announcement has garnered significant attention among players eager to revisit these classic maps and experience them in the context of Modern Warfare 3.

This article will delve into the details of Activision's recent announcement..

Classic maps return: Modern Warfare 3 to include MW2 multiplayer maps in post-launch content

By bringing the MW2 multiplayer maps to Modern Warfare 3, Activision aims to enhance the latter's gameplay experience for players and enable them to take a trip down memory lane.

While the blog post does not explicitly mention the specific Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps that will be included in MW3, it does assure players that the fan-favorite ones will make a return. This leaves ample room for speculation, as fans eagerly anticipate the announcement revealing which maps will be featured.

Activision also plans to make certain changes and updates to this MW2 content to ensure it aligns with Modern Warfare's gameplay mechanics and aesthetics. These alterations are intended to refresh the maps so that they provide a fresh experience while retaining the essence and the original versions.

It is worth noting that the blog post does not provide specific details about the nature of these changes, leaving players curious about what modifications they can expect.

As fans eagerly await further information about the specific maps that will be added and changes that will be made, the excitement around this content continues to build. Once the game is released, they can rest assured they'll get to relive the nostalgia and thrill of iconic MW2 multiplayer maps in MW3.

The upcoming title will be released on November 10, 2023, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.