New CoD glitch unveiled how 'Manage Files' will work after Modern Warfare 3 release

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 might bring more significant changes to the existing Call of Duty HQ platform, including the Manage Files feature. The developers are definitely pushing to create a unified platform for the playerbase to access all the titles, creating a more fluid experience while switching games. This will also allow users to stay in-game longer without quitting the client to play another Call of Duty (CoD) game.

Modern Warfare 3’s final release is just around the corner and will be added to the same CoD HQ platform. The new online multiplayer shooter will exist alongside Activision’s 2022 series and offer players seamless migration with the transfer of almost all cosmetics, including operator skins and weapon blueprints.

This article will highlight the possible User Interface (UI) changes that can arrive with Modern Warfare 3.

Note: The information provided below is based on the findings of the dataminers. The changes cannot be confirmed as Activision has not officially confirmed or addressed any such updates.

How will Modern Warfare 3 change the Manage Files feature in CoD HQ?

The change in the Manage Files section of Call of Duty HQ was noticed by several players, reportedly due to a glitch that occurred in the UI. It revealed some interesting data and helped the community speculate about the upcoming changes to the platform that might be arriving after Modern Warfare 3’s final release.

The Manage Files feature shows almost all recent Call of Duty titles in a list with large tiles. The list showcased the following games from the franchise.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (currently unavailable)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Call of Duty Warzone (2022)

Call of Duty Vanguard

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

The background image also changes when selecting a specific tile to notify the users that the cursor is on a different game. The rest of the UI contains the same accessibility icons on the top right corner, including account level, notifications, and more. Despite being a glitch, it seems that the UI is functional, as it does not crash the game or cause any immediate problems while browsing through the tiles.

What is the Manage Files features in Call of Duty HQ?

The Manage Files feature in Call of Duty HQ is a crucial part of the entire platform. Despite its low usage by the playerbase, it is one of the most important tools that can help keep your system clean.

It is mainly used to remove unwanted files from the device. This includes older files from Call of Duty titles that have not been played for a long time and are unnecessarily eating up a chunk of your device’s storage. The feature even allows players to remove specific parts from the game, like the files for Campaign mode.

