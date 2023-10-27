Top 5 iconic characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare saga

The Call of Duty series has become increasingly popular due to its multiplayer modes. However, outside of its multiplayer lobbies, this first-person shooter series is also home to some of the most cinematic and exciting single-player campaigns in gaming history.

Going through a Call of Duty campaign can be extremely fun, and while they are mostly short, linear experiences, getting to the end can feel rewarding. Part of what makes these narratives worth playing through is the different characters that exist within their stories.

There have been quite a few compelling characters in the different Call of Duty narratives, and here are five of the most iconic ones.

5 most iconic characters in Call of Duty history

5) Gaz

Gaz was one of the characters in the original Modern Warfare game, which came out in 2007. He was not playable, but he was portrayed as one of the best SAS operators, especially when Captain Price said he held the best record in the training course.

Gaz was killed at the end of Modern Warfare but returned with a much bigger role in the rebooted Modern Warfare series. He also gave birth to one of the most iconic lines in gaming: "Switching to your pistol is always faster than reloading."

4) Gary "Roach" Sanderson

Gary "Roach" Sanderson was a playable character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009). In most of the missions involving Task Force 141, you played as him, which means he did not say much but did plenty.

Call of Duty is not the type of game that has an emotional storyline. However, when Roach died in Modern Warfare 2, it elicited a strong response from players. This shows just how great of a character he is.

3) John "Soap" MacTavish

Soap Mactavish, Modern Warfare series (Image via Activision)

If you're thinking, "What kind of name is Soap?" then you share something with Captain John Price, as he also made this comment when Soap Mactavish was introduced as the playable character in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Later on, he leads you in some of the missions in Modern Warfare 2 when you play as Gary "Roach" Sanderson. He is one of the most capable soldiers and is one of the most reliable members of the original Task Force 141.

His killing of General Shepard at the end of Modern Warfare 2 remains one of the most satisfying moments in gaming history, and that moment alone could be enough to earn him a spot as one of the best playable characters of all time.

2) Captain John Price

Captain John Price, Modern Warfare series (Image via Activision)

John Price is so iconic that he was made as a main character in two different series. He is the strong leader of Task Force 141 and, as such, is committed to taking down the world's biggest bad guys.

He is a strong and determined warrior and an inspiring leader. He also does so while providing some hilarious one-liners that provide light relief even in tough situations. His hat, mustache, and cigar have also contributed to making him iconic.

1) Vladimir Makarov

Vladimir Makarov, Modern Warfare series (Image via Activision)

In a series filled with plenty of heroes, it is quite a feat for its most iconic character to be a villain. Vladimir Makarov was revealed to be the main perpetrator behind the events of the original Modern Warfare series. He was also the mastermind behind one of the most shocking moments in gaming history in the mission "No Russian."

Several of his actions have led to him becoming one of the most hated antagonists in Call of Duty history. His return in the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 is one of the few times that a villain's return is anticipated and is used as the game's biggest selling point.