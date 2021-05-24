Will PUBG New State be available for Mobile users in India?

Krafton Inc. recently launched registration for the Alpha test of PUBG New State Mobile. Currently, the Alpha test will be available for gamers in the United States region.

Developers will evaluate the data and feedback from gamers to make the necessary changes before rolling it out globally.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Developer Krafton has announced the release of PUBG Mobile in India in a brand new avatar. This has led to a lot of speculation regarding the availability of PUBG New State Mobile in India.

This article will discuss the probability of PUBG New State being made available to users in India in the near future.

PUBG New State Mobile: Availability in India

PUBG New State is one of the most recent inclusions in the PUBG family. Ever since Krafton announced the game back in February, gamers have shown immense interest and even gone ahead and pre-registered.

Krafton even reported to the public that over 10 million pre-registrations were done within a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Indian gamers got some good news when the developers announced that PUBG Mobile is expected to be back soon after spending almost a year in exile.

The announcement brought forth a set of queries regarding PUBG Mobile in India and PUBG New State Mobile.

PUBG New State pre registration for Alpha Test has begun. Right now only gamers from United States can apply. Not yet available in India.#PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/AxejhuNHuH — Game AddicTV (@Gameaddictv) May 21, 2021

PUBG New State is set in the year 2051, and a new 8x8 map named “Troi” will be introduced. Gamers will experience futuristic gameplay with developed weapons and revamped vehicles.

Krafton is bringing a revolutionary change in terms of gaming graphics with PUBG New State Mobile.

Their official announcement states that:

“Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming with the ‘global illumination’ technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.”

Indian gamers will not be able to experience these new features. However, with Battlegrounds Mobile India around the corner, they have something exciting to look forward to.

Krafton Inc. has developed Battlegrounds Mobile India exclusively for Indian gamers. The developers are eager to reclaim their share in the Indian gaming community.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

If Battlegrounds Mobile India turns out to be a success, the developers might bring a new version with a futuristic touch similar to PUBG New State Mobile. For now, Indian gamers will have to be satisfied with Battlegrounds Mobile India and watch out for further information from the developers.