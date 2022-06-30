Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

One of the best ways to increase the chances of earning extra magic items, experience points, and other rewards in Clash of Clans is to take part in unique in-game troop challenges like Tiny & Shiny and Hasty Balloons. These tasks are open to all players and can be completed by employing the absolute minimum number of troops in online fights.

The newest unit challenge available in the game is called "Witch Slap." To earn rewards like potions, resources, and experience points, players must win ten multiplayer fights while including a certain number of Witches in their army composition.

The Latest Troop Challenges in Clash of Clans

Witch Slap Challenge in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most current troop challenge, the Witch Slap challenge, is accessible under the game's events section. Players must employ Witches, one of the greatest Dark Elixir troops in the game, to triumph in multiplayer matches and get additional rewards through this challenge.

As its name suggests, Witch Slap employs one of the most deadly striking techniques in Clash of Clans. It calls for the use of forces such as witches, golems, wizards, and spells. The Witch Slap challenge is described as follows in Clash of Clans:

"Earn great rewards during this absolutely spellbinding event when you use Witches!"

Players must utilize Witches in at least ten multiplayer battles and win to complete the Witch Slap challenge, which is analogous to the Titanic Strength, Hasty Balloons, and Medium Rare troop challenges. With each victory in a multiplayer game that includes Witches, the challenge's progress bar rises. After ten victories, participants will receive unique gifts.

The player's town hall level determines how many Witches to use in combat. At least five witches should be used in combat by players in Town Hall 13. Unlike past in-game challenges, players will not receive a discount on the cost of special soldiers' training in the challenge. This is due to the removal of the training cost in the summer update.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap! Use Witches and Earthquake Spells at a discount during this event, and win 2x Hero Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge (adds up to +5 levels to your Heroes for one hour)! Witch Slap! Use Witches and Earthquake Spells at a discount during this event, and win 2x Hero Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge (adds up to +5 levels to your Heroes for one hour)! 💪 https://t.co/qtNlKQGAJ1

For their results to be displayed on the progress bar, multiplayer matches must be won. Simply participating is not enough to progress this challenge. Players can easily take down bases by combining Witches with powerful ground forces like Golems, Pekkas, Wizards, Hog Riders, and Valkyries.

Additionally, when using air attack strategies like DragLoon and LavaLoon, players are allowed to use a set number of Witches.

Players that finish the challenge by July 4 will receive special prizes, magical goods, and experience points.

Witch Slap Challenge Rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! https://t.co/35kMoua7Wq

It is recommended that players utilize Super Dragons, Electro Dragons, Pekkas, and Witches with Rage Spells to win online combat and complete the Witch Slap challenge. Rewards for completing the Witch Slap task include experience points, potions, magic items, and more.

The following are the various benefits that players can obtain after accomplishing the Witch Slap challenge:

Players will earn 400 experience after ten victories in bouts using Witches in multiplayer battles.

After completing the Witch Slap challenge, players will earn a Power Potion that will raise the Town Hall level of all troops, siege machines, and spells.

The Witch Slap task is one of Clash of Clans' best in-game troop challenges. To be eligible for all of the rewards, participants must complete the challenge by July 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far