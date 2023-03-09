Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Sun Ce and Sun Jian

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is filled with several tough bosses and one of the most interesting ones is the fight against Sun Ce and Sun Jian. Players can find this boss in a side-quest called "Like Father, Like Son".

A brief guide to defeating these bosses has been presented in this article. While this encounter isn't very difficult, there are a few things that players must be aware of in order to make this fight easier.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial



Game -

#WoLongFallenDynasty Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is officially available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4|5, Steam for PC, Windows PC and Game Pass! If you've been playing the recent demo, transfer your save file to the final game!Game - teamninja-studio.com/wolong/ Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is officially available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4|5, Steam for PC, Windows PC and Game Pass! If you've been playing the recent demo, transfer your save file to the final game!Game - teamninja-studio.com/wolong/#WoLongFallenDynasty https://t.co/d7WcOWNvIO

At this point, it should be mentioned that this fight isn't mandatory. Hence, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players aren't forced to do this side-quest. However, it does offer good loot and levels which are always valuable.

Full details about the Sun Ce and Sun Jian boss fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The Sun Ce and Sun Jian bosses have a recommended level of 41. Players can tackle this fight after defeating Lu Bu in the main storyline. This fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a duo battle.

Defeat Sun Ce first and go for Sun Jian (Image via Team Ninja)

In other words, players will have to fight both Sun Ce and Sun Jian at the same time. Before diving into the full guide, it's important to denote the perilous attacks (red attacks) of both these bosses.

Sun Ce

A charged slash

A special attack with his weapon where he spins his dual blade and deals massive damage

A sweep attack followed by a forward thrust

Sun Jian

A charged thrust which he will follow through unless deflected

Jump slash

A sword swipe

These are the only dangerous attacks that players need to be careful about. With that out of the way, it's time to focus on the guide for Sun Ce and Sun Jian in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Players will spawn in the boss room upon starting the quest

Walk forward and let Sun Ce initiate the battle

Fight Sun Ce and get him to half HP

Try to deflect all of his attacks and save as many healing pots as possible

Once Sun Ce reaches half HP, Sun Jian will join the fight

Sun Ce is always the aggressive one, so try to pull him away from Sun Jian

Make sure that you're not cornered by these bosses as they can destroy your spirit bar instantly

Finish off Sun Ce as fast as possible and then tackle Sun Jian in a one-on-one fight

It's important to note that both Sun Ce and Sun Jian will be present in the same room. However, it's Sun Ce who will initiate the fight. If players get too close to Sun Jian while fighting Sun Ce, the former will get aggressive even before the latter reaches half HP.

Normally, Sun Jian will always join the fight once Sun Ce hits half his HP bar. As mentioned earlier, this is basically a test of parrying for the player. If players can deflect attacks well, they can easily take down Sun Ce.

This is because, although Sun Ce is aggressive, his Spirit bar fills up very quickly. Players can always land a few blows of their own as both Sun Ce and Sun Jian have fairly linient damage windows.

Lastly, Qinglong is probably the best divine beast for this fight as the Azure Dragon can get the player to full HP at any moment in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Poll : 0 votes