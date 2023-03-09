Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Sun Jian

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pits you against a slew of formidable bosses, some of which are based on Chinese mythology. Sun Jian, the tiger demon, can be encountered in the mission Darkness Over the Hanshui River. He resorts to a series of claw swings and tail attacks.

The battle with Sun Jian involves only a single phase. This means he can be considered an easier boss to tackle in the game. The key to defeating him is to deflect his critical attacks and land some hits by leveraging the long-winded animations in some of his attack patterns.

Everything to know about defeating the tiger demon Sun Jian in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a fast-paced action RPG wherein you will benefit from learning the attack patterns of the myriad bosses in the game. Despite the daunting appearance and nimble attacks for his size, Sun Jian is considerably easier to beat than other tricky bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Here are a few things you should know about Sun Jian’s attack patterns and tactics that could help you defeat him:

Sidestep or dodge his claw strikes: If you stray far away from Sun Jian, he will charge at you with a claw strike (using both his claws). You can sidestep on either side and then land one or two hits before he recuperates from the strike.

Deflect or dodge his tail attacks: He uses many tail attacks in this battle, so you must watch out for them. One is a dual tail whip with an area of effect damage. Another one of his tail attacks involves him flipping backward while hitting you in the process.

Attack him after the stomp attack: You must leverage the long pause after his winding stomp attack. He lifts his leg in the air for a considerable amount of time and stomps it on the ground. This is your cue to attack him until he gets back on his feet.

Try to deflect his chained claw swings: If you decide to use close-range hits on Sun Jian, he will resort to multiple claw swings. The majority of the time, it will involve two swings, but he can sometimes follow up with two more hits.

Watch out for his twisting tailspin: Sun Jian also has a rotating tailspin attack in his arsenal wherein he lodges his tail on the ground and then charges at you like an inclined tornado.

Avoid getting hit by two critical attacks: You must avoid Sun Jian's critical attack, wherein he drags his tail to the ground before hitting you with its upward swing. Another one of his critical hits comes in the form of a roaring charge. A red glow on him distinguishes his normal attacks from the critical ones.

You will be accompanied by Sun Ce and Sun Quan in this battle, so you can try to circle around the boss and let them land a few hits. You can also use one of your divine beasts to even the odds.

Apart from the weapons you pick for this fight, make sure to use spells from categories like Fire, Earth, Water, Wood, and Metal. You can check out this article that covers the five best Wizardry skills/spells in Fire Phase.

You must also leverage Martial Arts, which is a set of special attacks randomly assigned to every weapon type in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

You can use Dual Sabres or Dual Swords to engage in close-range combat with bosses. On the flip side, you can use Spear or Glaive to keep a safe distance from ferocious enemies.

More about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While it has received positive reviews, the PC version of the game is plagued with various issues like stuttering and performance lags.

Team Ninja has addressed most of the issues with Patch Ver1.03. This patch aims to iron out the glaring FPS issues and system crashes in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

