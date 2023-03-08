Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Baishe

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pits players against formidable bosses that require you to leverage all of the game's intriguing mechanics. You will come across Baishe, a serpent demon in the mission The Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch. In general, this is a challenging boss battle as Baishe uses a combination of fast strikes, slams, and snake attacks.

The key to defeating Baishe is to deflect certain attacks and block her combo strikes that can be too fast to parry. Players should remain cautious as she can climb walls and hurl poison projectiles and snakes at you as well. Fortunately, like every boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you should find an opportunity to land your attacks against her.

Defeating the demon serpent Baishe in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features several unique bosses that are based on Chinese mythology and are presented thematically. Most of these are daunting in appearance, with their attack patterns being difficult to comprehend initially. Baishe is one such formidable opponent that will be encountered in the underground area during The Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch mission.

Listed below are some of the best ways you can deal with Baishe’s attack patterns:

Blocking or evading strikes and slams: Baishe generally resorts to landing strikes on you and occasionally following it up with a slam. It's highly recommended that you block the fast strikes and deflect or parry the slam. Furthermore, she uses a body slam, which is easy to predict as she lunges in the air before landing on the ground.

Baishe generally resorts to landing strikes on you and occasionally following it up with a slam. It's highly recommended that you block the fast strikes and deflect or parry the slam. Furthermore, she uses a body slam, which is easy to predict as she lunges in the air before landing on the ground. Deflecting her tail attacks and swings: She uses the snakes as her tails to perform a wide 360-degree sweep. You should watch out for one or two of these sweeps and deflect them whenever possible.

Leverage the pause after her running hit: You will notice Baishe pausing for a moment and levitating for a brief period of time. Chances are that she's gearing up for a charged attack. Fortunately, this is a slow attack pattern and you can make use of this time to land a few hits after she finishes charging at you.

Deflect or dodge her ranged attacks: Baishe can spawn and hurl green poison orbs at you during this fight. While it's possible to deflect all of them, it's better that you dodge them altogether.

Baishe can spawn and hurl green poison orbs at you during this fight. While it's possible to deflect all of them, it's better that you dodge them altogether. Watch out for her wall run: Baishe can run on walls and when she does, you must prepare to deflect her incoming charge attack or simply dodge it if you aren't comfortable with deflection timing.

You should consider bringing along an allied NPC to lend you a helping hand in all of the game's boss battles, including this one. Feel free to refer to this extensive guide on how to summon NPCs in the game to aid you in challenging battles.

Every weapon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty comes with a randomly assigned special attack called Martial Arts. While these can be used in the battle against Baishe, you must use them judiciously as they consume Spirit. If you run out of Spirit, it becomes easier for enemies to stagger you.

Fortunately, any weapon of your choice can be used to defeat Baishe. For faster swings and close-range encounters, you can opt for the Dual Sabres. You can check out this article that covers all of the Dual Sabres' Martial Arts, movesets, build, and more. This weapon is purely a recommendation, so feel free to use any other weapon that suits your playstyle.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers a vast variety of weapons like Dual Sabres, Halberds, Swords, Glaives, and more. Furthermore, you can deal significant amounts of damage to enemies with the appropriate use of spells. As such, there are five spell categories in the game: Fire, Water, Earth, Wood, and Metal.

More about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a fast-paced action RPG that's quite similar to the Nioh series. Team Ninja's latest title is set in the Three Kingdoms Era (184 A.D.) of China, with a demon infestation plaguing the world. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has garnered positive reviews, thanks to its intricate gameplay mechanics and epic boss battles.

The game is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While several users on PC have reported stuttering and performance lag issues, none of these are game-breaking.

