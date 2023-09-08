Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • World Tour event in Monopoly Go: All milestones, rewards, and more

World Tour event in Monopoly Go: All milestones, rewards, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 08, 2023 20:56 GMT
World Tour in Monopoly Go
Finish the milestones of World Tour event in Monopoly Go to win more (Image via Scopely)

With the epic Myth season kicking off, Monopoly Go is back with another amazing event called the World Tour. Released by Scopely a few months ago, the title has subsequently amassed immense popularity among fans. Part of the charm lies in its incredible events that you can win easily and get rewards like cash, free dice rolls, and more.

This article lists all the milestones in the World Tour event and their corresponding rewards.

World Tour event in Monopoly Go: All milestones and rewards

youtube-cover

Gamers need to roll dice and land on the Tax and Utility tiles to earn points (suitcases). Collecting points will accomplish various milestones, which can be used to earn rewards. There are 49 milestones to complete in this World Tour event in Monopoly Go.

The table below lists all of these milestones, along with their requisite points and rewards.

World Tour event Monopoly Go

Points Required

Rewards

1

5

60 Cookies

2

5

10 dice rolls

3

5

Green Sticker pack

4

10

100 Cookies

5

45

120 dice rolls

6

5

120 Cookies

7

10

10 Mins Cash Grab

8

15

Green Sticker Pack

9

10

150 Cookies

10

120

250 dice rolls

11

15

Cash rewards

12

20

Green Sticker pack

13

20

180 Cookies

14

25

Cash rewards

15

200

375 dice rolls

16

40

5 Mins Cash Boost

17

30

Orange Sticker Pack

18

35

Cash rewards

19

40

200 Cookies

20

400

700 dice rolls

21

45

10 Mins High Roller

22

50

260 Cookies

23

50

Cash rewards

24

55

Pink Sticker Pack

25

750

1250 dice rolls

26

55

Cash rewards

27

60

Orange Stciker Pack

28

65

280 Cookies

29

70

100 dice rolls

30

600

Cash rewards

31

150

320 Cookies

32

175

Cash rewards

33

200

Blue Sticker Pack

34

225

350 Cookies

35

1.3K

2K dice rolls

36

300

20 Mins Cash Frenzy

37

350

Blue Sticker Pack

38

400

360 Cookies

39

500

Purple Sticker Pack

40

2.2K

3.2K dice rolls

41

550

20 Mins High Roller

42

600

Cash rewards

43

650

Cash rewards

44

700

800 dice rolls

45

1.7K

Cash rewards

46

750

900 dice rolls

47

800

Blue and Gold Sticker Pack

48

850

Cash rewards

49

5K

Blue and Gold Sticker Pack and 6.5K dice rolls

The Cookies in the reward section will help you complete another ongoing event in the game called Choco Partners. In this event, you can bake chocolate cakes with your friends to earn rewards. You may want to learn how to delete inactive friends in the game and add active ones to complete that event faster.

How to complete the World Tour event in Monopoly Go?

Land on Tax and Utility tiles to collect points for this event (Image via Scopely)
Land on Tax and Utility tiles to collect points for this event (Image via Scopely)

As mentioned before, you need to land on the Utility and Tax tiles to earn points and complete the milestones of this event. You will get three points for landing on the Tax tiles and two for landing on the Utility ones. However, you may need to use the dice multipliers to collect the required points. Coupled with that, since dice are not unlimited, you may want to utilize free dice rolls.

That's everything about the World Tour event in Monopoly Go. Players shouldn't waste their dice, complete daily logins and quick wins daily to get more of them, and learn to manage their money.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...