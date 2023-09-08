World Tour event in Monopoly Go: All milestones, rewards, and more

With the epic Myth season kicking off, Monopoly Go is back with another amazing event called the World Tour. Released by Scopely a few months ago, the title has subsequently amassed immense popularity among fans. Part of the charm lies in its incredible events that you can win easily and get rewards like cash, free dice rolls, and more.

This article lists all the milestones in the World Tour event and their corresponding rewards.

World Tour event in Monopoly Go: All milestones and rewards

Gamers need to roll dice and land on the Tax and Utility tiles to earn points (suitcases). Collecting points will accomplish various milestones, which can be used to earn rewards. There are 49 milestones to complete in this World Tour event in Monopoly Go.

The table below lists all of these milestones, along with their requisite points and rewards.

World Tour event Monopoly Go Points Required Rewards 1 5 60 Cookies 2 5 10 dice rolls 3 5 Green Sticker pack 4 10 100 Cookies 5 45 120 dice rolls 6 5 120 Cookies 7 10 10 Mins Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker Pack 9 10 150 Cookies 10 120 250 dice rolls 11 15 Cash rewards 12 20 Green Sticker pack 13 20 180 Cookies 14 25 Cash rewards 15 200 375 dice rolls 16 40 5 Mins Cash Boost 17 30 Orange Sticker Pack 18 35 Cash rewards 19 40 200 Cookies 20 400 700 dice rolls 21 45 10 Mins High Roller 22 50 260 Cookies 23 50 Cash rewards 24 55 Pink Sticker Pack 25 750 1250 dice rolls 26 55 Cash rewards 27 60 Orange Stciker Pack 28 65 280 Cookies 29 70 100 dice rolls 30 600 Cash rewards 31 150 320 Cookies 32 175 Cash rewards 33 200 Blue Sticker Pack 34 225 350 Cookies 35 1.3K 2K dice rolls 36 300 20 Mins Cash Frenzy 37 350 Blue Sticker Pack 38 400 360 Cookies 39 500 Purple Sticker Pack 40 2.2K 3.2K dice rolls 41 550 20 Mins High Roller 42 600 Cash rewards 43 650 Cash rewards 44 700 800 dice rolls 45 1.7K Cash rewards 46 750 900 dice rolls 47 800 Blue and Gold Sticker Pack 48 850 Cash rewards 49 5K Blue and Gold Sticker Pack and 6.5K dice rolls

The Cookies in the reward section will help you complete another ongoing event in the game called Choco Partners. In this event, you can bake chocolate cakes with your friends to earn rewards. You may want to learn how to delete inactive friends in the game and add active ones to complete that event faster.

How to complete the World Tour event in Monopoly Go?

Land on Tax and Utility tiles to collect points for this event (Image via Scopely)

As mentioned before, you need to land on the Utility and Tax tiles to earn points and complete the milestones of this event. You will get three points for landing on the Tax tiles and two for landing on the Utility ones. However, you may need to use the dice multipliers to collect the required points. Coupled with that, since dice are not unlimited, you may want to utilize free dice rolls.

That's everything about the World Tour event in Monopoly Go. Players shouldn't waste their dice, complete daily logins and quick wins daily to get more of them, and learn to manage their money.