World Tour event in Monopoly Go: All milestones, rewards, and more

With the epic Myth season kicking off, Monopoly Go is back with another amazing event called the World Tour. Released by Scopely a few months ago, the title has subsequently amassed immense popularity among fans. Part of the charm lies in its incredible events that you can win easily and get rewards like cash, free dice rolls, and more.
This article lists all the milestones in the World Tour event and their corresponding rewards.
World Tour event in Monopoly Go: All milestones and rewards
Gamers need to roll dice and land on the Tax and Utility tiles to earn points (suitcases). Collecting points will accomplish various milestones, which can be used to earn rewards. There are 49 milestones to complete in this World Tour event in Monopoly Go.
The table below lists all of these milestones, along with their requisite points and rewards.
The Cookies in the reward section will help you complete another ongoing event in the game called Choco Partners. In this event, you can bake chocolate cakes with your friends to earn rewards. You may want to learn how to delete inactive friends in the game and add active ones to complete that event faster.
How to complete the World Tour event in Monopoly Go?
As mentioned before, you need to land on the Utility and Tax tiles to earn points and complete the milestones of this event. You will get three points for landing on the Tax tiles and two for landing on the Utility ones. However, you may need to use the dice multipliers to collect the required points. Coupled with that, since dice are not unlimited, you may want to utilize free dice rolls.
That's everything about the World Tour event in Monopoly Go. Players shouldn't waste their dice, complete daily logins and quick wins daily to get more of them, and learn to manage their money.