World of Warcraft: Dragonflight “134 Fatal Condition” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

In online games like World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a few things are more frustrating than errors. They can come out of nowhere and feel like they have no reason to trigger. They can even pop up repeatedly, preventing players from hopping online and playing with friends.

One error in particular for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been triggered, throwing up "Error 134," which comes with the text "Fatal Condition." This can sound incredibly intimidating, but a few potential fixes are easy to implement.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Error 134 Fatal Condition - possible solutions to this problem

Errors and bugs will always happen in online games like World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Thankfully, this one doesn't seem like it will be too disruptive. The worst part would be potentially reinstalling World of Warcraft if nothing else works. That's only time-consuming, depending on your internet connection.

Solutions to fixing Error 134

Run the Battle.net Launcher in Administrator Mode

Disable antivirus or add WoW as an exception

Check all of your Windows Updates and Graphics Driver updates

Click the cogwheel next to "Play" button in WoW's portion of the Battle.net launcher and click Repair

If the above-mentioned measures fail to rectify the error, your only re-course is to uninstall and reinstall World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

If you haven't launched Battle.net in Administrator Mode, right-click on the game's .exe file and select "Run as Administrator." You can also do it on your Start context menu. Open Start, right-click the app in question, select "More," and then "Run as administrator."

It's most likely that the first solution will fix the problem, but that's not always the case. There are multiple ways to clear this error.

This bug appears when World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has problems updating/changing game files. Most likely, it's due to a security or permission issue on your PC. When this happens, the game doesn't update correctly, and you won't be able to play.

As World of Warcraft: Dragonflight recently released a patch, there's a chance you will encounter this bug. Don't worry, it's not a devastating error, and it's one you can, in most cases, easily overcome. If you still have a problem after all of this, reach out to Blizzard via a support ticket and inform them of all the steps you took to fix the problem. They will hopefully be able to assist you further.

Luckily, this is not a new bug for World of Warcraft. This has happened in Classic before and in the game's retail release. If you follow the above suggestions, you should be able to get back to playing in short order.

