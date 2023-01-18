World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Jade, Bright Foreseer mount - Price, how to unlock, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is no stranger to limited-time special mounts, and its latest entry is no exception. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Blizzard has released an adorable rabbit mount, and some players might already be eligible to pick one up without having to re-subscribe to the MMORPG.

Hopping out of Pandaria, the Jade, Bright Foreseer is a spectral rabbit mount that you can obtain for your collection of mounts in a few different ways as you play World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Unfortunately, this mount won't be available in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

How to unlock the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

After recent data mining, this mount has been officially confirmed by Blizzard as one that you can unlock in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, alongside the pet, which is only available in Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

The Jade, Bright Foreseer mount is a celebration of the Lunar New Year and can be obtained in a few different ways in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Being both a flying and ground mount, it will automatically upgrade to the fastest riding skill that you have access to. Considering that it's a universal mount, like many others in WoW, it will be available on all characters, regardless of faction.

Being a mount that's available as a subscription bundle item, you may already have it in your collection right now. For players who purchased a 12-month subscription that's still active, you can find it in your collection. You will most likely have a notification in your Battle.net launcher and find this mount in your in-game collection.

If you have a six-month subscription and have a renewal date for it, you will receive the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, no later than January 31, 2023 through the Battle.net launcher.

If you have neither of these, you can purchase a six-month subscription to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight now. Doing so will give you a Battle.net notification that you must claim. From there, it will be available in the mount tab of your in-game collection. You'll be able to ride or fly it anywhere in the game, where you will have access to either feature.

This reward also gives you the Hoplet pet, which is only available in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Unfortunately, this pet is not available in the game's retail version. If you're unwilling to purchase a six-month subscription, there is one last option left. You can directly purchase the mount through the in-game shop or from the Battle.net site/launcher. It costs $25 USD, and will immediately grant you access to the mount.

Players have until July 31, 2023, to redeem this new mount in their Battle.net launcher, or it will be gone forever. In the past, there have been several amazing mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for subscription holders, such as The Dreadwake, a ship mount that was previously offered with a six-month subscription.

It's currently unknown when this mount offer will end, but it's most likely a limited-time offer, so players shouldn't wait too long to pick it up, if they’re interested in the spectral rabbit mount and pet.

Poll : 0 votes