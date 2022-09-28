World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic - Where to find Deadnettle?

Deadnettle is different from all the other herbs in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King. There are no specific spawn points for Deadnettle. Instead, there’s a 35 percent chance of it randomly spawning while gathering Goldclover, Tiger Lilly, and Talandra's Rose.

Deadnettle is a rare herb and can be used to forge some of the coolest stat enhancing hand-held or wearable items and elixirs in the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King. This includes the likes of:

Elixir of Lighting Speed

Elixir of Mighty Thoughts

Indestructible Alchemist Stone

Lesser Flask of Toughness

Elixir of Wrath

Since Deadnettle can only be obtained while gathering Goldclover, Tiger Lilly, or Talandra’s Rose, this feature will highlight some of the regions in Northrend that have an abundance of these herbs.

5 best regions in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King to get Deadnettle

1) Grizzly Hills

The Stunning Grizzly Hills landscape in the re-mastered version of Wrath of the Lich King (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Grizzly Hills has one of the most abundant reserves of Goldclover and Tiger Lilies in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King. Players farming and traversing the region should take advantage of the rich density of herbs found here to randomly spawn some Deadnettle.

The Grizzly Hills is the green patch of land located between the Howling Fjord and Zul’Drak (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Grizzly Hills is nestled in the southeastern section of Northrend. It’s a forested region sandwiched between the barren and icy Zul’Drak to the North and the equally barren lands of the Howling Fjord to the south. The region is dominated by the Furlogs race, and players can expect to encounter plenty of Dwarves here as well.

2) Sholazar Basin

The Sholazar Basin is located in the Northwestern corner of Northrend (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Sholazar Basin, like the Grizzly Hills, is yet another heavily forested region located on the continent of Northrend. The region also has an abundant reserve of Goldclovers and Tiger Lilies, so the chances of spawning Deadnettle are pretty high in this region.

The Sholazar Basin is one of the few heavily forested regions in the desolate and icy continent of Northrend (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Located in the northwestern corner of Northrend, the Sholazar Basin is a tropical basin surrounded by deserts and barren land. It’s also a highly contested region in the PvP mode. Apart from that, Elemental Spirits, Gorlocs, Forest Goblins, and various undead races dwell in this region.

3) Howling Fjord

The gorgeous lofty landscape of Howling Fjord in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King remake (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Inspired by the real-life Norwegian Fjords, the Howling Fjord is an undulating barren land that hugs the southernmost coastline of Northrend. The northern section of the Howling Fjord has rolling hills and forested regions where Tiger Lily and Goldclover can be found. This region is difficult to explore as the elevation keeps changing rapidly. This makes it a less favorable region to farm resources compared to the Grizzly Hills and Sholazar Basin.

4) Borean Tundra

The Borean Tundra is a vast region to explore that also nests the Warsong clans of the Orcs (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Borean Tundra is located to the south of the Sholazar Basin, and it is recommended to explore this neighboring region as well since it has plenty of Goldclovers and Tiger Lilies to harvest.

Borean Tundra is a long and narrow strip of land that stretches all the way from the southernmost part of Northrend to the edges of Lake Wintergrasp in the north. The region is home to the Blue Dragons, Nagas, and plenty of undead races. Nerubians wander freely in this region as well, and it is certainly not the easiest to traverse.

5) Zul’Drak

Zul’Drak is one of the most disturbing places to explore in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zul’Drak is the easternmost section of the Northrend continent. The region is probably the most barren, horrid, and icy among all regions of Azeroth in the World of Warcraft. In the classic RPG campaigns, this was the region where a massive upheaval of the undead scourge led by the Lich King took place.

Detailed map of Zul’Drak in Northrend (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is one of the hardest regions to traverse in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King. Players can expect to encounter plenty of undead races from the scourge, along with Revenants and Nerubeans, in a region primarily dominated by the Drakkari Ice Trolls. However, Zul’Drak has one of the richest reserves of Talandra’s Rose, and the player's efforts will be rewarded.

