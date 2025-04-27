Wuthering Waves 2.3 preload guide and update size

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 preload is officially available before the update goes live on April 29, 2025. Kuro Games has rolled out the feature to help players download the necessary patch files, which will allow them to quickly access the fresh content. Version 2.3 will commemorate the game's first-year anniversary, meaning Rovers should get free rewards.
This article explains the WuWa 2.3 preload method and update size.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 preload guide
The preload feature for the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update has been made available on April 27, 2025. This time, both PC and mobile users can access the option to download the patch files ahead of the global release. Here’s how to preload the update:
How to preload on PC
- Head to the Kuro Games Launcher and update it if you don’t have the latest version.
- Find the “New Version Pre-download” option on the launcher interface, next to the Start button.
- Click the downward arrow icon to open a pop-up window, which will show the preload file size and total storage requirement.
- Press the Confirm Download button to start preloading the patch files.
How to preload on mobile
- Launch the game on your mobile device.
- The pre-download option for the latest version will be available on the title screen after logging in to your account.
- You can also find the "Pre-download" button on the in-game Terminal page.
- Click the icon and press confirm on the pop-up window to initiate the process.
Kuro Games lets you play the game with the download running in the background on PC. You can also pause the process at any time. It is worth noting that pre-downloading will quicken the update process, whether you complete it or not.
Wuthering Waves 2.3 preload and update size
The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream has showcased all content from the next patch. While the final installation will consume some storage space, the preload file sizes are rather reasonable. They are:
- PC: 6 GB
- Mobile: 6 GB
After decompressing, the update size should be around 12 GB on PC and 20 GB on mobile devices. The patch 2.0 will be released globally on April 29, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break, which will last for roughly seven hours.
