Wuthering Waves 2.3 preload guide and update size

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 preload is officially available before the update goes live on April 29, 2025. Kuro Games has rolled out the feature to help players download the necessary patch files, which will allow them to quickly access the fresh content. Version 2.3 will commemorate the game's first-year anniversary, meaning Rovers should get free rewards.

Ad

This article explains the WuWa 2.3 preload method and update size.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 preload guide

How to preload (Image via Kuro Games)

The preload feature for the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update has been made available on April 27, 2025. This time, both PC and mobile users can access the option to download the patch files ahead of the global release. Here’s how to preload the update:

Ad

Trending

How to preload on PC

Head to the Kuro Games Launcher and update it if you don’t have the latest version.

Find the “New Version Pre-download” option on the launcher interface, next to the Start button.

option on the launcher interface, next to the Start button. Click the downward arrow icon to open a pop-up window, which will show the preload file size and total storage requirement.

Press the Confirm Download button to start preloading the patch files.

How to preload on mobile

Ad

Launch the game on your mobile device.

The pre-download option for the latest version will be available on the title screen after logging in to your account.

You can also find the "Pre-download" button on the in-game Terminal page.

button on the in-game Terminal page. Click the icon and press confirm on the pop-up window to initiate the process.

Kuro Games lets you play the game with the download running in the background on PC. You can also pause the process at any time. It is worth noting that pre-downloading will quicken the update process, whether you complete it or not.

Ad

Wuthering Waves 2.3 preload and update size

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 livestream has showcased all content from the next patch. While the final installation will consume some storage space, the preload file sizes are rather reasonable. They are:

PC: 6 GB

6 GB Mobile: 6 GB

After decompressing, the update size should be around 12 GB on PC and 20 GB on mobile devices. The patch 2.0 will be released globally on April 29, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). It will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break, which will last for roughly seven hours.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.