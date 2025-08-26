Wuthering Waves 2.6 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

Wuthering Waves 2.6 preload is now available across all platforms, allowing you to download the essential game files ahead of the release of the upcoming update. Version 2.6 is one of the major patches of the game, as it not only brings the highly anticipated Ephor of Septimont, Augusta, but also the next main story chapters of the Rinascita arc.

This article will cover how to preload the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 preload file size

Version 2.6 is set to release on August 28, 2025, and will be a major update. Besides characters like Iuno and Augusta in Wuthering Waves, you will also get a new area, and this patch is also packed with events. Additionally, version 2.6 will feature a new region, Sanguis Plateaus, where the main story chapters of the update will unfold.

Preload screen (Image via SK Gaming, Kuro Games)

Here are the official file sizes for preloading version 2.6 of Wuthering Waves.

PC: 35 GB

Android/ iOS: 11 GB

Requirements for preloading the game

PC: To ensure smoother subsequent processes, such as decompressing, it is recommended that you have at least 45 GB of spare storage space on your PC.

To ensure smoother subsequent processes, such as decompressing, it is recommended that you have at least 45 GB of spare storage space on your PC. Android/iOS: Approximately 36 GB of storage space is needed for the decompression process. This space will be used only temporarily and will be freed up once the maintenance is completed.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 Preload guide

Here is how to perform the Wuthering Waves 2.6 preload on your device.

Preload for PC

Launch the Wuthering Waves launcher on your PC.

Click on the Pre-Install icon located beside the Start button to open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and storage requirements.

Hit Download to confirm the process.

Preload for mobile

Boot up Wuthering Waves on your mobile device (iPhone or Android phone).

Navigate to the login screen.

Click on the Pre-Download icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements.

icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Doing so will open a pop-up window showing the storage requirements. Click on Confirm to download the patch files.

Keep in mind that you can only preload the update on PC given you use the official launcher of Wuthering Waves. Steam players will not have the option to do so and can only download the update with its official release on August 28, 2025.

