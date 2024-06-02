Wuthering Waves addresses ghost touch issues on mobile, controller issues, and custom keybinding features

Wuthering Waves has finally decided to address the ghost touch issues on mobile devices, along with fixing controller issues and lowering the requirement for custom keybinds. The highly-anticipated open-world gacha title from Kuro Games had a successful but shaky start with quite a few glitches, bugs, and performance issues right off the bat.

Wuthering Waves has now addressed some of the other issues, especially the ghost touch cases in mobile devices and controller issues, and also made the custom key bind feature more linear. In this article, we explore these new changes that should greatly increase the game's customizability and accessibility.

Wuthering Waves addresses several issues to make the game more customizable

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite a rough launch, the Wuthering Waves development team has been quick to respond and has been gradually fixing these glitches over time. Currently, the game runs much smoother than on its launch day. Some key changes that have made this possible include:

1) Ghost Touch issues on mobile devices

For mobile gamers, ghost touch is a prominent issue since there are so many controls on a relatively smaller screen. Kuro Games has increased the anti-ghost touch area around each button. This reduces the possibility of accidentally pressing a button while trying to press another one instead.

The team further states that this issue will be improved and optimized in the game's subsequent updates.

2) Improvements and optimization to Controller Mode

Wuthering Waves 1.1 will see the "Open Chat" button being remapped to the "Open Map" button instead, and a new option to invert the Y-axis will also be added. The Controller Mode is currently not available on mobile devices. However, the team mentions that this will be a feature on such devices in future versions.

3) Custom Keybinds are now available at a lower Union Level

Starting from the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update, players at Union Level 2 will be able to unlock the Custom Keybinding feature, allowing them to remap keys as they wish. This is a feature that greatly increases customizability, as new players do not need to play for an extended amount of time and increase their Union Level to use their preferred keybinds.

A tutorial explaining the Custom Keybinding feature will also be added to help players ease into the process. While this feature is currently limited, Kuro Games plans to gradually support more custom keybinds for both keyboard-and-mouse and controller modes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback