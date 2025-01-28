Wuthering Waves: All Fagaceae Peninsula Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Wuthering Waves is a series of trials related to the Fratelli brothers in Rinascita. You can find up to four of these challenges while exploring the Fagaceae Peninsula in the Land of Echoes. Usually, each region features different types of challenges, such as reaching a destination within a time limit and absorbing Nightmare Clouds. However, all four trials in Fagaceaea Peninsula require you to pick up the pages using Lottie Lost Echo.
Completing each trial will reward you with an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites. This article will cover the locations of all four of The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves: All 4 The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Fagaceae Peninsula
The Three Fratellis' Challenge #1
Teleport to the Resonance Beacon south of the Shores of Last Breath and turn around before heading straight to find Fratellino in a ruin. Interact with him to start the challenge in Wuthering Waves.
Interact with the book using the utility button to transform into Lottie Lost. Next, you must follow the path shown by the glowing lines to pick up all the pages. Do not worry about getting 100% accuracy since you only need at least 75% to complete the challenge. This will also give you an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites.
The Three Fratellis' Challenge #2
After completing the first challenge, return to the Resonance Beacon south of the Shores of Last Breath and use the flight utility to head north. You can find Fratellino on a large broken bridge. Interact with him to start the Lottie Lost Echo challenge.
Use the utility button while facing the book and transform into Lottie Lost. Then, follow the glowing lines shaped like an hourglass and pick up 75% of the pages to complete the challenge.
The Three Fratellis' Challenge #3
Use the Resonance Beacon north of the Oakheart Highcourt and head southwest to find Fratellino again with another challenge. Talk with him to start the challenge before interacting with the book on the stand to transform into Lottie Lost.
Follow the glowing lines shaped like a small plant with two leaves and complete the challenge by picking up at least 75% of the pages on the path. You can try as many times as you want, so don't worry about failing the trial. Once you've completed the challenge, talk to Fratellino to get an Advanced Supply Chest reward, worth 20 Astrites, in Wuthering Waves.
The Three Fratellis' Challenge #4
For the last of The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Fagaceae Peninsula, teleport to the Resonance Nexus northeast of Requiem Ravine and turn around to find Fratellino in a small abandoned town. Talk to him to start his challenge before interacting with the book to turn into Lottie Lost Echo.
This time, you must follow the glowing lines shaped like an arrowhead, making the challenge easier compared to the previous ones. In any case, pick up at least 75% of the pages along the way to complete the challenge before talking to Fratellino to get an Advanced Supply Chest reward.
This concludes The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Fagaceae Peninsula guide. Completing all the challenge will give you 80 Astrites.
