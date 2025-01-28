Wuthering Waves: All Fagaceae Peninsula Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Wuthering Waves is a series of trials related to the Fratelli brothers in Rinascita. You can find up to four of these challenges while exploring the Fagaceae Peninsula in the Land of Echoes. Usually, each region features different types of challenges, such as reaching a destination within a time limit and absorbing Nightmare Clouds. However, all four trials in Fagaceaea Peninsula require you to pick up the pages using Lottie Lost Echo.

Completing each trial will reward you with an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites. This article will cover the locations of all four of The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: All 4 The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Fagaceae Peninsula

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #1

The Three Fratellis' Challenge south of Shores of Last Breath (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon south of the Shores of Last Breath and turn around before heading straight to find Fratellino in a ruin. Interact with him to start the challenge in Wuthering Waves.

Trending

Follow the path shown by glowing lines (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with the book using the utility button to transform into Lottie Lost. Next, you must follow the path shown by the glowing lines to pick up all the pages. Do not worry about getting 100% accuracy since you only need at least 75% to complete the challenge. This will also give you an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites.

Also read: Wuthering Waves - All Nimbus Sanctum Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #2

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in the Shores of Last Breath (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the first challenge, return to the Resonance Beacon south of the Shores of Last Breath and use the flight utility to head north. You can find Fratellino on a large broken bridge. Interact with him to start the Lottie Lost Echo challenge.

The path is shaped like an hourglass (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the utility button while facing the book and transform into Lottie Lost. Then, follow the glowing lines shaped like an hourglass and pick up 75% of the pages to complete the challenge.

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #3

The Three Fratellis' Challenge near Oakheart Highcourt (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon north of the Oakheart Highcourt and head southwest to find Fratellino again with another challenge. Talk with him to start the challenge before interacting with the book on the stand to transform into Lottie Lost.

Follow the path in the shape of a plant with two leaves (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the glowing lines shaped like a small plant with two leaves and complete the challenge by picking up at least 75% of the pages on the path. You can try as many times as you want, so don't worry about failing the trial. Once you've completed the challenge, talk to Fratellino to get an Advanced Supply Chest reward, worth 20 Astrites, in Wuthering Waves.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Oakheart Highcourth - The Lifer puzzle guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #4

The Three Fratellis' Challenge near Resonance Nexus northeast of Requiem Ravine (Image via Kuro Games)

For the last of The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Fagaceae Peninsula, teleport to the Resonance Nexus northeast of Requiem Ravine and turn around to find Fratellino in a small abandoned town. Talk to him to start his challenge before interacting with the book to turn into Lottie Lost Echo.

Follow the path in the shape of an arrowhead (Image via Kuro Games)

This time, you must follow the glowing lines shaped like an arrowhead, making the challenge easier compared to the previous ones. In any case, pick up at least 75% of the pages along the way to complete the challenge before talking to Fratellino to get an Advanced Supply Chest reward.

This concludes The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Fagaceae Peninsula guide. Completing all the challenge will give you 80 Astrites.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.