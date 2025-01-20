Wuthering Waves: All Nimbus Sanctum Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenges in Wuthering Waves are exploration challenges that can be found all across Rinascita. You can find up to four challenges in Nimbus Sanctum in which you must help the Fratelli brothers become stronger and resolve their issues by completing different tasks, such as picking up the pages using Lottie Lost, breaking Seamrock with Cuddle Wuddle, and absorbing Nightmare Clouds from the surrounding.

Completing these challenges will give you Advanced Supply Chests, each worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves. This article will cover the locations of all four of The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Nimbus Sanctum.

Wuthering Waves: All 4 The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Nimbus Sanctum

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #1

Breaking the Seamrock challenge using Cuddle Wuddle (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the western Resonance Beacon in Averardo Vault and head northwest to find an NPC named Fratello in a small ruin. Talk to him to start the challenge.

Trending

Press the button when the pointer is on the highlighted area (Image via Kuro Games)

Face the Seamrock and use the Utility button to transform into a Cuddle Wuddle Echo. You must hit the button whenever the pointer is on the highlighter area of the bar to increase the intensity of the punches and speed up the progress within the time limit.

Once the progress rate reaches 100%, the Seamrock will break and complete the challenge. Note that hitting the button when the pointer is not on the highlighted area will decrease the progress rate.

Once the challenge is complete, talk to Fratello to get an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Oakheart Highcourt - The Lifer puzzle guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #2

Another Seamrock challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the first challenge, head west to find another Seamrock challenge in a large ruin. Talk to Fratello to begin the challenge and approach the Seamrock.

Break the Seamrock (Image via Kuro Games)

Similar to the previous challenge, press the button whenever the pointer is on the highlighted area and reach a 100% progress rate within the time limit. Once that is done, talk to Fratello and get an Advanced Supply Chest reward.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Penitent's End Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #3

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in north Atrium of Reflections (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Nexus in the Atrium of Reflections and head northeast towards the ruin to find Fratellino. Interact with him to start the challenge.

Face the book on the stand and use the Utility button to transform into Lottie Lost Echo. Next, remember the path shown by the glowing lines and follow it to the destination to pick up all the pages. Aiming for at least 75% is recommended to complete the challenge. You can try the challenge as many times as you want so there's no need to worry about failing a few times.

Once that is done, talk to Fratellino to get the Advanced Supply Chest Reward, worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Also read: Wuthering Waves - All Whisperwind Haven Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #4

The Three Fratellis' Challenge near the Atrium of Reflections (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Major Forbidden Archive teleportation point and head southwest to find a large ruin with several pillars and Nightmare Clouds. However, if you haven't unlocked this beacon, you can use the Resonance Nexus south of the Atrium of Reflections and head northeast.

Start by absorbing all the violet Nightmare Clouds in the order of the number of orbs present. Once that is done, pull all the pillars on the bases close to each other. Finally, interact with the book and absorb all the red Nightmare Clouds at the same time to complete the challenge. Talk to Fratellone and get an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.