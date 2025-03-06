Wuthering Waves Brant Resonance Chain guide

Brant is finally here in Wuthering Waves, bringing one of the most fun and robust gameplay styles to the game. The captain of the Troupe of Fools features some of the best Resonance Chains, should you decide to pull a copy or two for him to boost his power. His kit is not necessarily locked behind his Resonance Chain, but they can significantly boost his performance.

This article will take a look at all of Brant's Resonance Chain's Sequence Nodes in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Brant Resonance Chain and Sequence Node guide

Sequence Chain 1: By Currents and Winds

Sequence Node 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

"Returned from Ashes temporarily causes nearby targets to stagnate while casting. The stagnation effect is removed when Brant is switched off the field. After casting Intro Skill Applaud for Me! or each flip following Mid-air Attack, Brant's DMG dealt is increased by 20% for 5s, stacking up to 3 times."

The very first Sequence Node can be a great investment for our Captain of the Troupe of Fools. This allows you to stagger enemies when you activate his Forte which deals massive damage to your foes. Besides that, it also buffs his attack damage when you activate his intro skill or perform flips during his mid-air combos.

Sequence Chain 2: For Smiles and Cheers

Sequence Node 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

"Casting Mid-air Attack and Returned from Ashes increases Brant's Crit. Rate by 30%. Brant's Outro Skill The Course is Set! gains a new enhancement: When Resonance Skill cast by the incoming Resonator (or nearby Resonators who activate Brant's Outro Skill) hits a target within 20s after Brant's Outro Skill, Brant blasts the hit target, dealing Fusion DMG equal to 440% of Brant's ATK (considered Basic Attack DMG). This explosion can be triggered 1 time."

Brant's Sequence Node 2 is also a worthy investment that can increase his personal damage by a lot. Your Mid-air attacks will increase the Crit Rate by 30% and even allow you to deal a Fusion attack off field when the next Resonator after Brant activates their Resonance Skill.

Sequence Chain 3: Through Storms I Sail

Sequence Node 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

"The DMG Multiplier of Returned from Ashes is increased by 42%."

The third Sequence Chain increases Brant's Forte Activation damage by 42%.

Sequence Chain 4: To Freedom I Sing

Sequence Node 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

"The Shield obtained from Returned from Ashes is increased by 20%. Casting Returned from Ashes restores HP for all nearby Resonators in the team (6.60 HP for every 1% Energy Regen)."

The fourth node on the Resonance Chain buffs Brant's sustenance abilities. Not only does it increase his Shield strength, but it also buffs the healing that the Captain of the Troupe of Fools can give to other Resonators.

Sequence Chain 5: All the World's an Actor's Stage

Sequence Node 5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

"Dealing Basic Attack DMG gives Brant 15% Basic Attack DMG Bonus for 10s."

This sequence Node enhances the Captain's basic attack, further making for a great addition in case you are building Brant in Wuthering Waves as a DPS/ Sub-DPS.

Sequence Chain 6: All the World's a Captain's Carnevale

Sequence Node 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kuro Games)

"Mid-air Attack's DMG Multiplier is increased by 30%. Casting Returned from Ashes causes a secondary blast, dealing Fusion DMG equal to 30% of the DMG dealt by Returned from Ashes, considered Basic Attack DMG."

The Final Sequence Chain for Brant in Wuthering Waves further enhances his damage abilities as it buffs his Mid-air attack damage and allows you to fire a second blast shot when casting his Forte.

