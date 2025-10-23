Wuthering Waves Buling kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Buling in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 4-star character. She is an Electro Resonator that uses a Rectifier. A reliable source has leaked Buling's entire kit, and she is expected to be an amazing support unit that can not only provide a lot of healing, but also buff her party members' Resonance Skill DMG and ATK.This article further discusses Buling's potential kit in Wuthering Waves, as per the leaks.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Buling's kit in Wuthering Waves leaked2.8 | Buling EN Kit with Numbers byu/Ill-Occasion7390 inWutheringWavesLeaksHakushin is a reliable source for leaks, and they have leaked Buling's full kit.Normal AttackBuling's Basic Attack is simple, and it deals Electro DMG. However, her Heavy Attack has a lot of versions, which are as follows:Heavy Attack - Mountain Over ThunderHold Normal Attack to consume Trigram: Mountain and Trigram: Thunder in sequence, casting Heavy Attack - Mountain Over Thunder to deal Electro DMG.Heavy Attack - Thunder Over MountainHold Normal Attack to consume Trigram: Thunder and Trigram: Mountain in sequence, casting Heavy Attack - Thunder Over Mountain to deal Electro DMG and reduce the target's Vibration Strength.Heavy Attack - Twin MountainsHold Normal Attack to consume 2 Trigrams: Mountain, casting Heavy Attack - Twin Mountains to deal Electro DMG and heal all nearby Resonators in the team.Heavy Attack - Twin ThundersHold Normal Attack to consume 2 Trigrams: Thunder, casting Heavy Attack - Twin Thunders to deal Electro DMG and continuously heal all nearby Resonators in the team.Heavy Attack - Ghost Gate OmenWhen holding Normal Attack with fewer than 2 Trigrams, Buling fails the divination, becoming temporarily immobilized and losing some of her current HP.Buling can gain Trigram in the following ways:Trigram: Mountain is obtained when Basic Attack Stage 2 deals damage.Trigram: Thunder is obtained when Basic Attack Stage 4 or Mid-air Attack deals damage.Trigram: Thunder is obtained when casting Resonance Skill - In Shadow Thunder Stirs.Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.8 banners leakedResonance SkillUpon casting Resonance Skill, Buling throws a Thunder Talisman that continuously pulls in nearby targets, dealing Electro DMG.Resonance LiberationCasting Resonance Liberation deals Electro DMG.Also read: Buling's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves revealedForte CircuitHere's a simple description of Buling's Forte Circuit in Wuthering Waves:Yin-Yang BalanceWhen Buling obtains Minor Yin and Minor Yang, she enters the Yin-Yang Balance state, replacing her Resonance Liberation - Flashing Thunder Seal with Resonance Liberation - Flashing Thunder Seal: Harmony.Flashing Thunder Seal: HarmonyAttack the target, dealing Electro DMG and generating a Five Thunders Spell Array at the target area. The array continuously inflicts all targets within it with Electro Flare. During this duration, all nearby party members enter the Thunder Spell - Primordial Qi state.While under Thunder Spell - Primordial Qi, when any nearby Resonator casts Intro Skill, all nearby party members enter the Thunder Spell - Yin and Yang state.Thunder Spell - Yin and Yang increases the ATK of all nearby Resonators. When any nearby Resonator casts Intro Skill during this state, all nearby Resonators enter the Thunder Spell - Heaven, Earth, Mind state.Thunder Spell - Heaven, Earth, Mind increases the ATK of all nearby Resonators and grants Resonance Skill DMG Bonus.Buling obtains the Minor Yang and Minor Yin in the following ways:Minor Yang is obtained when casting Heavy Attack - Mountain Over Thunder or Heavy Attack - Thunder Over Mountain.Minor Yin is obtained when casting Heavy Attack - Twin Mountains or Heavy Attack - Twin Thunders.Inherent SkillsBuling has the following inherent skills:Time Arrives, Evil Scatters: Buling gains a Healing Bonus when restoring HP to Resonators with rather low HP.Earthly Immortal? Here I am!: Targets damaged by Resonance Skill - Summon and Smite obtain 4 stacks of Electro Flare.Also read: Wuthering Waves Buling ascension materials leakedIntro Skill and Outro SkillCasting Intro and Outro Skills trigger the following effects:Intro: Attack the target, dealing Electro DMG. Heal all nearby party members.Outro: Heal the incoming Resonator by 16% of Buling's ATK per second for 8s. All nearby party members have their DMG amplified by 15% for 30s.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.