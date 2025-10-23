  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wuthering Waves Buling kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Wuthering Waves Buling kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 23, 2025 13:44 GMT
Buling
Buling's full kit leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

Buling in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 4-star character. She is an Electro Resonator that uses a Rectifier. A reliable source has leaked Buling's entire kit, and she is expected to be an amazing support unit that can not only provide a lot of healing, but also buff her party members' Resonance Skill DMG and ATK.

Ad

This article further discusses Buling's potential kit in Wuthering Waves, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Buling's kit in Wuthering Waves leaked

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hakushin is a reliable source for leaks, and they have leaked Buling's full kit.

Normal Attack

Buling's Basic Attack is simple, and it deals Electro DMG. However, her Heavy Attack has a lot of versions, which are as follows:

Heavy Attack - Mountain Over Thunder

  • Hold Normal Attack to consume Trigram: Mountain and Trigram: Thunder in sequence, casting Heavy Attack - Mountain Over Thunder to deal Electro DMG.

Heavy Attack - Thunder Over Mountain

Ad
  • Hold Normal Attack to consume Trigram: Thunder and Trigram: Mountain in sequence, casting Heavy Attack - Thunder Over Mountain to deal Electro DMG and reduce the target's Vibration Strength.

Heavy Attack - Twin Mountains

  • Hold Normal Attack to consume 2 Trigrams: Mountain, casting Heavy Attack - Twin Mountains to deal Electro DMG and heal all nearby Resonators in the team.

Heavy Attack - Twin Thunders

  • Hold Normal Attack to consume 2 Trigrams: Thunder, casting Heavy Attack - Twin Thunders to deal Electro DMG and continuously heal all nearby Resonators in the team.
Ad

Heavy Attack - Ghost Gate Omen

  • When holding Normal Attack with fewer than 2 Trigrams, Buling fails the divination, becoming temporarily immobilized and losing some of her current HP.

Buling can gain Trigram in the following ways:

  • Trigram: Mountain is obtained when Basic Attack Stage 2 deals damage.
  • Trigram: Thunder is obtained when Basic Attack Stage 4 or Mid-air Attack deals damage.
  • Trigram: Thunder is obtained when casting Resonance Skill - In Shadow Thunder Stirs.
Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.8 banners leaked

Resonance Skill

Upon casting Resonance Skill, Buling throws a Thunder Talisman that continuously pulls in nearby targets, dealing Electro DMG.

Resonance Liberation

Casting Resonance Liberation deals Electro DMG.

Also read: Buling's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves revealed

Forte Circuit

Here's a simple description of Buling's Forte Circuit in Wuthering Waves:

Yin-Yang Balance

  • When Buling obtains Minor Yin and Minor Yang, she enters the Yin-Yang Balance state, replacing her Resonance Liberation - Flashing Thunder Seal with Resonance Liberation - Flashing Thunder Seal: Harmony.
Ad

Flashing Thunder Seal: Harmony

Attack the target, dealing Electro DMG and generating a Five Thunders Spell Array at the target area. The array continuously inflicts all targets within it with Electro Flare. During this duration, all nearby party members enter the Thunder Spell - Primordial Qi state.

  • While under Thunder Spell - Primordial Qi, when any nearby Resonator casts Intro Skill, all nearby party members enter the Thunder Spell - Yin and Yang state.
  • Thunder Spell - Yin and Yang increases the ATK of all nearby Resonators. When any nearby Resonator casts Intro Skill during this state, all nearby Resonators enter the Thunder Spell - Heaven, Earth, Mind state.
  • Thunder Spell - Heaven, Earth, Mind increases the ATK of all nearby Resonators and grants Resonance Skill DMG Bonus.
Ad

Buling obtains the Minor Yang and Minor Yin in the following ways:

  • Minor Yang is obtained when casting Heavy Attack - Mountain Over Thunder or Heavy Attack - Thunder Over Mountain.
  • Minor Yin is obtained when casting Heavy Attack - Twin Mountains or Heavy Attack - Twin Thunders.

Inherent Skills

Buling has the following inherent skills:

  • Time Arrives, Evil Scatters: Buling gains a Healing Bonus when restoring HP to Resonators with rather low HP.
  • Earthly Immortal? Here I am!: Targets damaged by Resonance Skill - Summon and Smite obtain 4 stacks of Electro Flare.
Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves Buling ascension materials leaked

Intro Skill and Outro Skill

Casting Intro and Outro Skills trigger the following effects:

  • Intro: Attack the target, dealing Electro DMG. Heal all nearby party members.
  • Outro: Heal the incoming Resonator by 16% of Buling's ATK per second for 8s. All nearby party members have their DMG amplified by 15% for 30s.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

About the author
Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Hijam Tompok
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications