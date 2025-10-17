Wuthering Waves: Buling's attribute and weapon type revealed

Kuro Games has recently conducted the Wuthering Waves 2.8 drip marketing campaign to reveal the upcoming characters. Bullying, being one of the teased Resonators, will join the 4-star roster. She is a Black Shores Consultant keen on investigating mysterious anomalies and has mastered many arts of divination, including fortune telling and feng shui.Fans might also remember the character from her brief appearance as a hologram during the Chapter 2 main story. This article further discusses Builing's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves, based on the latest announcement.Wuthering Waves reveals Buling's attribute and weapon typeThe initial Wuthering Waves 2.8 drip marketing campaign for Buling didn't specify her attribute and weapon type, which are crucial information for players. However, they do get to learn that she is a 4-star unit featured in the next update, alongside Chisa, the level-headed student from the Startorch Academy.The follow-up announcement from Kuro Games revealed Buling's weapon type and attribute. We further listed the important details about the Resonator below:Attribute: ElectroWeapon: RectifierRarity: 4-starAffiliation: Black ShoresWuthering Waves has an abundance of powerful 5-star characters, but the 4-stars don’t really appeal to the players. Moreover, they get heavily outmatched by the featured Resonators. Hopefully, Kuro Games will prevent Buling from sharing the same fate and give her some unique abilities to help her shine in battles.We have yet to learn about her kit, which will be eventually revealed in the upcoming livestream event. The special broadcast will also showcase Chisa's abilities and her gameplay. She is one of the highly anticipated characters in the game, for whom fans will want to save their resources.As for Buling, she will have a high drop rate, so players should be able to snag her by consistently wishing on the banner. She has a unique background and a deep-rooted connection with divination arts. Here's how Buling's social media announcement introduced her:&quot;Buling's Resonance Ability enables her to pick up sounds imperceptible to others and bestows on her an exceptional sensitivity to Reverberation frequencies. She takes off her headphones, listening while holding her breath. Then she starts murmuring and tapping her thumb against her fingers. In answer, thunder crashes and lightning flashes. And all evils are repelled.&quot;When can we expect the WuWa 2.8 update?The Wuthering Waves 2.8 update is expected to launch on November 20, 2025, following the conclusion of Qiuyuan’s banner from version 2.7. Kuro Games will announce more details about the patch in the upcoming livestream event.Since Buling is a 4-star character, she could be featured either in the first or second phase of the update.