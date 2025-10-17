Wuthering Waves: Buling's attribute and weapon type revealed

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 17, 2025 09:19 GMT
Wuthering Waves Buling preview
Exploring Buling's attribute and wepaon type in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has recently conducted the Wuthering Waves 2.8 drip marketing campaign to reveal the upcoming characters. Bullying, being one of the teased Resonators, will join the 4-star roster. She is a Black Shores Consultant keen on investigating mysterious anomalies and has mastered many arts of divination, including fortune telling and feng shui.

Fans might also remember the character from her brief appearance as a hologram during the Chapter 2 main story. This article further discusses Builing's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves, based on the latest announcement.

Wuthering Waves reveals Buling's attribute and weapon type

The initial Wuthering Waves 2.8 drip marketing campaign for Buling didn't specify her attribute and weapon type, which are crucial information for players. However, they do get to learn that she is a 4-star unit featured in the next update, alongside Chisa, the level-headed student from the Startorch Academy.

The follow-up announcement from Kuro Games revealed Buling's weapon type and attribute. We further listed the important details about the Resonator below:

  • Attribute: Electro
  • Weapon: Rectifier
  • Rarity: 4-star
  • Affiliation: Black Shores
Wuthering Waves has an abundance of powerful 5-star characters, but the 4-stars don’t really appeal to the players. Moreover, they get heavily outmatched by the featured Resonators. Hopefully, Kuro Games will prevent Buling from sharing the same fate and give her some unique abilities to help her shine in battles.

We have yet to learn about her kit, which will be eventually revealed in the upcoming livestream event. The special broadcast will also showcase Chisa's abilities and her gameplay. She is one of the highly anticipated characters in the game, for whom fans will want to save their resources.

As for Buling, she will have a high drop rate, so players should be able to snag her by consistently wishing on the banner. She has a unique background and a deep-rooted connection with divination arts. Here's how Buling's social media announcement introduced her:

"Buling's Resonance Ability enables her to pick up sounds imperceptible to others and bestows on her an exceptional sensitivity to Reverberation frequencies. She takes off her headphones, listening while holding her breath. Then she starts murmuring and tapping her thumb against her fingers. In answer, thunder crashes and lightning flashes. And all evils are repelled."
When can we expect the WuWa 2.8 update?

The Wuthering Waves 2.8 update is expected to launch on November 20, 2025, following the conclusion of Qiuyuan’s banner from version 2.7. Kuro Games will announce more details about the patch in the upcoming livestream event.

Since Buling is a 4-star character, she could be featured either in the first or second phase of the update.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

