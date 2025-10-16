Wuthering Waves 2.8 drip marketing reveals Buling, an upcoming playable character

Buling has been revealed as the second character who will be joining the playable cast in the Wuthering Waves 2.8 update. While many saw it coming, she has been unveiled by Kuro Games as the next 4-star who will join the game. Chisa was previously revealed for the 2.8 update, and now she will be joined by the Consultant from Black Shores.Let's take a look at what we know about her from the promotional posts that unveiled her. Buling announced for the Wuthering Waves 2.8 updateIn the Rover's journey across the land of Septimont, they encountered countless allies. One of them in particular was Buling, a mysterious Taoist from Huanglong who helped them solve the mystery behind the city-state, allowing them to thwart the Fractsidus's nefarious plans. Later revealed as one of the many consultants of the Black Shores organization, she made a small appearance during the story, leading many to believe that she will become playable in the future. On October 16, 2025, Kuro Games finally unveiled her as the next 4-star character who will join the game's playable cast in the upcoming 2.8 patch.Her promotional post says the following about her: &quot;Buling's Resonance Ability enables her to pick up sounds imperceptible to others and bestows on her an exceptional sensitivity to Reverberation frequencies. She takes off her headphones, listening while holding her breath. Then she starts murmuring and tapping her thumb against her fingers. In answer, thunder crashes and lightning flashes. And all evils are repelled.&quot;Previously, Kuro Games revealed a set of playable characters who will join the game. All of them, till Galbrena in Wuthering Waves, have arrived, and Chisa has already been revealed. The consultant from Black Shores, however, was not a part of these character reveals. When will Buling release in the Wuthering Waves 2.8 update?Version 2.8 of WuWa will see the release of two characters, and it is highly likely that the consultant from Black Shores will be part of the first-half banners. Given that she is a 4-star, she can be added to any of the convenes during the update, alongside Chisa. The update will be released on November 20, 2025, and unless there is a change in the schedule. More details regarding both of the upcoming resonators will be revealed during the version 2.8 special preview program, which will give an in-depth gameplay showcase for them.