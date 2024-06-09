Wuthering Waves Changli gacha animation, idle poses, and combat gameplay leaks

Wuthering Waves's Changli is an upcoming playable Resonator who will be released in the version 1.1 update. She is a 5-star character and some beta leaks suggest that she might be a Sword user with Fusion Attribute. Luckily, a reliable source has already leaked Changli's gacha, idle, and combat animations from the beta version. It is worth adding that she summons a Phoenix in her animations.

This article will showcase Changli's leaked idle poses, gacha summoning, and combat animation in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 leaks showcase Changli's idle, summoning, and combat animations

Changli summoning animation

As per the beta leaks via Mero, Changli's summoning animation begins with a shot of her sitting on the table surrounded by a few lamps before revealing that she is playing Go, a strategic Chinese board game. The next scene shows the stones (players on the board) burning with fire followed by a front short revealing Changli's face.

Changli idle poses

In Changli's first idle animation, she writes something on a paper and a white bird lands on her head. After a few seconds, she gives the paper to the bird and it flies away. Her second idle animation is pretty interesting, as she makes a thinking pose and three strange burning symbols appear around her for a brief moment before finally touching the fourth one and making a hand sign.

Finally, in her last idle animation, Changli summons a small flame on her left hand and closes her fist. In the next moment, she opens her fist and creates a red butterfly.

Changli combat animation

Changli has a regular four-hit Basic Attack combo. While performing Basic Attacks, she summons multiple red blades and swings them around before summoning a wooden umbrella to end the combo with elegance. For her Heavy Attack, she charges forward and leaves behind an afterimage to deliver a Sword strike.

Changli also has mid-air battle animation, performing four-hit combos, and is similar to her regular Basic Attack animations for the most part. However, at the end of the mid-air mode, she turns into a Phoenix to attack the enemy.

Meanwhile, Changli's Resonance Skill creates several red slashes in the air before delivering a plunging attack. Lastly, in her Resonance Liberation, she floats in the air and a large flame appears behind her before she hits a plunging attack while creating multiple Phoenix feathers around her.

It is safe to say that Changli has one of the best animations in the game.

