Wuthering Waves Changli gameplay and animations leaks: Skill, liberation, and more

New Changli gameplay leaks have surfaced on major social media forums, showing how the upcoming Wuthering Waves character could work. Kuro Games seemingly upped its game with regard to the animations of the Wuthering Waves 1.1 resonators, and many in the community are excited about the upcoming content, especially when it comes to Changli's gameplay.

The advisor to the magistrate seems to have received some of the most gorgeous animations the game has seen so far. Let's dive into the recent leaks and take a look at how the beautiful Changli works in Wuthering Waves.

Note: This article covers leaked information from reliable leaker Dim, popular for leaking the kits of many characters from Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. The content discussed below is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves Changli gameplay and animation leaks explained

While it was known that the Magistrate's advisor could be a sword user from earlier Changli gameplay leaks, the latest leak includes a snippet that shows how this character will work after she is released in Wuthering Waves. Her leaked animations look fluid and have a touch of Phoneix influence.

Basic Attacks

Her basic attack is a combo of 4-hit strikes of Fusion Damage, which can cover a small area. During the fourth strike, she jumps backward. From what seems to be her heavy attacks, she charges forward, dealing Fusion Damage.

It is worth noting that if you do not use her attacks after her 4-hit combo ends, her animation will make her bring out a traditional Jialu umbrella, holding which she stands for a while.

Resonance Skill

Activating her Resonance Skill allows her to deal with a massive AoE Fusion Damage, and this animation might remind people of a certain Yuheng of Liuye Qixing from another game to whom they might have lost their 50-50s. It also seemingly activates her aerial combos, as after using her Resonance Skill, she can start using her attacks mid-air.

The combo ends with her entering the form of a Phoenix and dashing forward before plunging to the ground dealing Fusion Damage.

Resonance Liberation

As can be seen in the leaked Changli gameplay video above, her Resonance Liberation will allow her to deal Fusion Damage in a large AoE. The animation that starts as she rises in the air and smiles at the camera ends with a set of Phoenix feathers appearing where she casts her Resonance Liberation.

The leaked Changli gameplay video provided a piece of much-needed details about how the magistrate's advisor will perform on the battlefield. But it will be wise to wait till Kuro Games announces her kit and gameplay officially as this information comes from the Close Beta Test and can most likely change.

