Wuthering Waves Changli gameplay leaks, release version, and weapon type

Changli gameplay leaks have emerged across social media platforms, hyping the Wuthering Waves community. Changli will take the stage as one of the 5-stars in the next version of 1.1. A set of leaks has appeared from the Chinese beta testing community, which has provided much-needed information on her weapon type and attributes, and even shared snippets of her gameplay.

Although she has yet to make a proper appearance in the story of the Rover's journey, the Changli gameplay leaks have caused many to hold onto their precious Astrites, as they try to obtain her.

This article covers everything you need to know about the leaks and all the other information currently available about the Counselor of Jinzhou Magistrate in Wuthering Waves.

Changli Gameplay leaks in Wuthering Waves

The recent Changli gameplay leaks contained information on her playstyle and her attribute, Fusion. Additionally, the leakers have hinted that the second character in the upcoming 1.1 update, Jinshi, will be an addition to the roster of Spectro attribute characters in Wuthering Waves.

Furthermore, it has been leaked that she will be a sword user. A snippet regarding her playstyle is also available.

She will most likely be an AoE-based Fusion DPS with two stats, as can be seen in the clip above. The second state, where the color of her clothes also changes, seems to have a larger area of effect.

This is from the ongoing version 1.1 CBT, and will most likely not see any significant changes in terms of visuals and playstyle. But we will need to wait for the official gameplay showcase by Kuro Games during the upcoming version 1.1 reveal stream that will take place before the ongoing patch ends.

Expected release date for Changli in Wuthering Waves

According to the official reveal, both Changli and Jinshi are set to release in version 1.1 of Wuthering Waves. Due to the shortened duration of the ongoing version 1.0, the next update will be available across all servers on June 28, 2024. Here are the expected dates for Changli's banner to go live:

Phase 1: June 28, 2024

Phase 2: July 18, 2024

The advisor of the Magistrate of Jinzhou City will appear in one of the two halves of the upcoming update, becoming the latest addition to the roster for the limited 5-star characters in the game. However, the dates might change if Kuro Games decides to reschedule.

