Wuthering Waves Chaotic Juncture: Ember (Scar) weekly boss location, drops, and how to defeat

The Wuthering Waves Chaotic Juncture: Ember (Scar) is a weekly boss that is essentially a battle with Scar, where he is much more powerful than in the mandatory story fight. This fight has two stages, unlike other bosses. Although you must do this fight as a compulsory part of the main quest, Scar's appearance as a weekly boss is much more difficult and can take a while to beat.

This article will explore all the details surrounding the Wuthering Waves Chaotic Juncture: Ember (Scar) weekly boss fight, explaining the different modes and boss attacks and offering tips for an easier time.

Location of Chaotic Juncture: Ember in Wuthering Waves

Location of the Chaotic Juncture: Ember (Image via Kuro Games)

The weekly boss fight with Scar in Chaotic Juncture: Ember is located at the center of Central Plains, directly to the north of the main Jinzhou city. Unlike other bosses, where you can teleport to a particular Resonance Beacon and travel for a short while, you can teleport to the weekly boss directly here and enter the domain to start the fight.

Best team compositions to beat Scar in Chaotic Juncture: Ember in Wuthering Waves

Scar in the first stage of the fight (Image via Kuro Games)

In this boss fight, the Fractsidus Boss will have two different stages. In the first stage, the fight is similar to the earlier sequence where you need to bear Scar as a part of the main story. In this stage, Scar will be Fusion-type and has resistance to the Fusion element. Any other DPS element like electro, aero, or glacio would work very well.

Scar in the second stage of the fight (Image via Kuro Games)

In the second stage, Scar transforms into a Baphomet-like monster and changes his element to become the electro-type. In this stage, electro-type DPS units will be less effective, and a fusion type would be better suited. For universality, don't use Fusion or Electro DPS units for this fight and use other types.

Attacks are quite heavy-hitting and will do a major amount of damage. Having a support unit, preferably one with an excellent heal output like Verina or Baizhi is essential. The teams you can consider for this fight are

Jiyan, Yangyang, Verina

Jianxin, Sanhua, Verina

Lingyang, Yangyang, Baizhi

Jianxin, Sanhua, Baizhi

Tips to beat the Chaotic Juncture: Ember in Wuthering Waves

Scar will trap you in a box of cards which will then explode (Image via Kuro Games)

The fight with the Scar in the Chaotic Juncture: Ember in Wuthering Waves is a two-staged fight, requiring you to deplete his entire health pool twice. It might feel like two different boss fights clubbed into one, given how vastly different they are in terms of attacks and elements.

Prevail in this fight needs a little bit of skill, and here are some tips to keep in mind while fighting Scar in Chaotic Juncture: Ember in Wuthering Waves:

Chaotic Juncture: Ember fight as Scar: Lightbane Reversal

Scar's attacks include jumping around and dealing melee damage for the most part. Parry as much as you can to deplete his toughness meter.

Occasionally, Scar will jump high and try to land a jumping kick on you. Avoid this attack by dodging it.

Scar will also throw some cards to the ground, in sets of three, marking the ground below you. These marked areas will explode after a short while, so make sure to be out of their AoE.

Scar will at some point shroud himself in a glowing aura, and become more aggressive, though the attack patterns stay the same. Use your intro and outro skills effectively when he is stunned to quickly force the next stage of the fight.

Chaotic Juncture: Ember fight as Scar: Aberrant Nightmare

In this mode, Scar takes on the form of a gigantic Baphomet and does electro damage. He also has a huge sword-like weapon, which he swings around to deal a significant amount of damage.

Although aggressive, this monster is considerably slower than Scar's first form, but it has extremely damaging moves. It can sweep the ground with the sword to deal damage in a 360-degree area. Dodging this attack is the best way to go.

The most significant attack Scar deals in this mode is when he tosses you into the air and traps you in a box of cards, before making it explode to deal massive damage. This attack has a small window where you can parry it, but once you are tossed in the air, you will take this damage.

The last of Scar's devastating moves in this mode, the monster will grab you with his left arm and deal a considerable amount of damage before throwing you to the ground. This too has a small window to counter, and timing it correctly can take some practice.

Rewards after beating the Chaotic Juncture: Ember (Scar) in Wuthering Waves

Rewards after you complete the Chaotic Juncture: Ember in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Scar's fight in the Chaotic Juncture: Ember in Wuthering Waves is a weekly boss fight, and the rewards are only dropped after you spend 60 Waveplates. It is important to note that no Echo is given after this fight. The rewards you can claim from this boss fight are

Unending Destruction

Intimacy

Union EXP

Weapon Mold

Shell Credit

Sealed Tube

Energy Core

You can do the boss fight as many times as you want, but the rewards can be claimed only three times per week in Wuthering Waves.

