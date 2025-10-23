  • home icon
  Wuthering Waves Chisa kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities

Wuthering Waves Chisa kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 23, 2025 12:40 GMT
Chisa full kit leaked (Image via Kuro Games)
Chisa full kit leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

Chisa in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 5-star character. She is a Havoc Resonator that uses a Broadblade, and a reliable source has leaked her potential kit. Chisa is expected to be a support healer who is also capable of dealing a decent amount of Resonance Liberation DMG and applying the Havoc Bane negative status on enemies.

This article discusses Chisa's complete kit, including her Resonance Skill and Liberation in Wuthering Waves, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Chisa's kit in Wuthering Waves leaked

Hakuushin is one of the most reliable sources for leaks, and they have leaked Chisa's entire kit.

Normal Attack (Reign of Silence)

Chisa's Normal Attack has the following effects:

  • Rending Lunge: Pressing Normal Attack shortly after casting Basic Attack Stage 2 casts Rending Lunge, dealing Havoc DMG. Pressing Normal Attack shortly after casting this skill on the ground casts Death Snip.
  • Death Snip: Deals Havoc DMG and recovers HP for all party members. Pressing Normal Attack during this skill deals additional Havoc DMG and accelerates the snipping.
Resonance Skill (Fractured Composition)

Chisa has two versions of Resonance Skills.

  • Regular Resonance Skill: Casting it deals Havoc DMG and marks the targets.
  • Enhanced Resonance Skill: It becomes available when Chisa's Forte Gauge is full, and casting it deals Havoc DMG and marks the targets. Furthermore, she enters the Chainsaw Mode.

When the marked targets take damage, Chisa inflicts Havoc Bane on them.

Resonance Liberation (Moment of Nihility)

Casting Resonance Liberation deals Havoc DMG and recovers HP for all the party members. Additionally, Chisa enters the Enhanced Chainsaw Mode. In this mode, the DMG Multipliers of Chisa's Chainsaw Mode Basic Attack and Chainsaw Mode Finisher Attack are significantly increased.

Forte Circuit (Sight of Unraveling - Oblivion)

Here's a brief description of Chisa's Forte Circuit in WuWa:

  • Forte Gauge: Chisa obtains Forte Gauge when not in Chainsaw Mode. She consumes Forte Gauge to cast Chainsaw Mode Basic Attack. The more Forte Gauge consumed, the higher DMG the next Chainsaw Mode Finisher Attack deals.
  • Thread of Bane: When dealing damage, Chisa ignores the target's DEF based on the number of stacks of Havoc Bane on them.
  • Chainsaw Mode: While in Chainsaw Mode, Chainsaw Mode Basic Attack and Chainsaw Mode Finisher Attack become available.
  • Chainsaw Mode Basic Attack: Deal Havoc DMG, considered Resonance Liberation DMG.
  • Chainsaw Mode Finisher Attack: Deal a massive amount of Havoc DMG, considered Resonance Liberation DMG. Additionally, grant Shields to nearby Resonators in the team. Casting this skill ends Chainsaw Mode.
Inherent Skills

Chisa has the following Inherent Skills:

  • Inescapable Fate: When a Resonator in the team defeats a marked target, Chisa's Resonance Skill Cooldown is reset.
  • All Ends Here: Casting Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation grants Havoc DMG Bonus and Healing Bonus.

Intro Skills

Deals Havoc DMG upon casting the Intro Skill.

Outro Skills

After casting the Outro Skill, all party members obtain the following effects:

  • When an attack hits, the max stacks of Negative Status and Electro Rage a target can receive increase.
  • Inflicting Negative Status or dealing Negative Status DMG grants Thread of Bane.

Thread of Bane allows the Resonator to ignore the target's DEF when dealing damage based on the number of stacks of Havoc Bane on them.

