Wuthering Waves download stuck error: Official fix and other possible solutions

The Wuthering Waves download stuck error is another annoying issue that players might encounter in the game. With this error, the progression bar gets stuck at a particular point, often at 99%, after which the speed drops down to zero, resulting in players being unable to complete the download further. The error can be particularly frustrating, especially when trying to download patches which is very frequent in the early stages of the game.

Official fixes for the download stuck error have been communicated by Kuro Games, which seems to solve the issue for most people. In this article, we will also be providing some additional tips that can possibly fix this error, allowing you to get back to exploring Solaris-3 with ease.

Wuthering Waves download stuck error: Official fixes

1) Check your internet connection

The download can often be stuck, even at 99% (Image via Kuro Games || Reddit)

One of the most common reasons for the Wuthering Waves download stuck error is a poor internet connection at your end. Kuro Games advises checking the status and speed of your internet connection to verify if it is functioning properly.

Try speed tests and other packet loss metric functions to see if your data packets are being sent and received properly. If your internet connection is weak or unstable, contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to solve this issue.

2) Pause and resume the download at another time

Too many concurrent downloads at a given time may also cause the Wuthering Waves download stuck error. However, the method to solve this is pretty straightforward, although time-consuming.

Pause the game and wait for a while (around an hour or so). After that, resume the download again. The server load will likely fall back by then, which can cause your download speed to pick up again.

3) Contact Customer Services at Kuro Games

If the official solutions mentioned above did not fix the download stuck error from you, reach out to the support team through their official channels. They will likely help you through the issue and find other workarounds.

Wuthering Waves download stuck error: Other possible fixes

1) Restart your PC

It's a no-brainer move, but restarting your PC can sometimes solve a lot of problems that arise. Before you try the other options, try completely restarting your PC and check if the download speed or progress bar goes up.

2) Update your Network Drivers

The Wuthering Waves download stuck error can also arise if your Network Drivers are outdated. To solve this, you will have to update your driver settings, which can be easily done by following these steps:

Go to Device Manager from the Windows Start menu.

Find Network Adapters and right-click on the option.

Select the "Update Driver" option from there.

Finally, select the "Search automatically for updated driver software" option.

These will allow your device to automatically search and acquire the latest version of firmware for your Network Drivers.

3) Flush DNS

Run the command prompt with admin privileges and enter three specific commands to flush your DNS, reset IP configuration, and reset your Winsock. These will clear any internal port or mapping error that may have caused the Wuthering Waves download stuck error.

Remember to restart your PC after this to make sure the changes take effect.

What causes the Wuthering Waves download stuck error?

The Wuthering Waves download stuck error is mostly caused when there is a high number of concurrent downloads going on, which can cause the servers to overload. This would automatically slow down the download speeds for most players, and can potentially cause the progress bar to get stuck as well.

The error might also be caused by poor internet connectivity and speed at your end. With the official solutions and other possible fixes mentioned above, you should be able to resolve the issue and download the game with ease.

