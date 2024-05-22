Wuthering Waves Program not responding error: Official fix and other possible solutions

Wuthering Waves Program not responding error is a fairly common hitch that many excited players have reported encountering. Luckily, an official fix exists for this issue, along with a plethora of other solutions that might potentially help tackle this bug easily. Set to be available to players soon, Kuro Games' highly anticipated gacha title has gained quite traction on the internet, with fans eager to dive into the world of Solaris-3 and get exploring.

In this article, we will discuss how you can fix the Wuthering Waves Program not responding error so that you can have a seamless experience and dive into the game's world at the earliest, without any hitches.

Wuthering Waves Program not responding: Official fixes

The repair option from the launcher (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves development team has already given a list of official fixes that seem to be fixing the Program not responding error. These solutions are:

1) Whitelist Wuthering Waves in your anti-cheat software

Anti-cheat software usually take over your firewall settings when they are installed. In many cases, they also restrict gaming services and can potentially do the same to this title, causing the Wuthering Waves Program not responding error.

To fix this, you need to whitelist Wuthering Waves in the firewall settings. This can be achieved by adding an exception for this title in your existing Firewall settings.

2) Check if your device meets the system requirements

You might get the Wuthering Waves Program not responding error if your device does not meet the System Requirements mentioned by developers Kuro Games. In such a scenario, upgrading your device or peripherals seems to be the only option to solve this issue.

3) Repair the game

Wuthering Waves might not be responding because of some files that have gone bad in the installation folder. To fix this, you must repair the game's files from the launcher.

Head to the game's client and find the "Repair" option situated at the top-right corner of the application. Clicking on this will start a procedure where the client will check all installation files, reacquiring any corrupt or missing files.

4) Run Wuthering Waves in compatibility mode

You can try to run the game in compatibility mode to potentially fix the Wuthering Waves Program not responding error. Here's how you can achieve the same:

Find the game's launcher and right-click on it.

Select Properties and head to the Compatibility tab.

Tick the box beside "Run this program in compatibility mode."

Click on OK and restart the game from the client.

5) Update your graphics drivers

Older versions of GPU drivers can often lead to unexpected errors in the graphics drivers, which might also throw the Wuthering Waves Program not responding error.

To fix this, head to your graphics driver's application and update it to the latest version. Many graphics card brands release specific updates for games, which fix issues like these in specific.

6) Contact Customer Services at Kuro Games

If none of the official solutions listed above worked for you, then as a last resort, you can reach out to the Wuthering Waves support team through their official channels.

Wuthering Waves Program not responding: Other fixes

Apart from the official fixes, here are a few other tricks that might help you tackle the Wuthering Waves Program not responding error:

1) Check your internet connection status

Check if your internet connection is weak or unstable. A poor signal strength can potentially cause the Program not responding error to pop up. To verify your internet status, you can run speed tests and check if your data packets are being sent and received properly.

If your internet connection is weak, calling your Internet Service Provider (ISP) and letting them know about it is the best way to go about this.

2) Update your network drivers

Sometimes, outdated network drivers can also be the root cause of the Wuthering Waves Program not responding error. To resolve this, you need to update the driver settings. Here's how you can do it in Windows:

Go to Device Manager from the Start menu.

Locate Network Adapters and right-click on it.

Select the Update Driver option.

Choose the option that says "Search automatically for updated driver software". This will let your device automatically search for the latest firmware version and install it.

3) Flush DNS

To do this, run command prompt with administrator privileges, and run three specific commands to do the following actions:

Flush your DNS cache.

Renew the IP address.

Reset your Winsock.

After you have run the commands to do the above actions, restart your computer to make sure they take effect. This may solve any internal port mapping error that might have caused the Wuthering Waves Program not responding error.

