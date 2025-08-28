Wuthering Waves Dreams of Cintertide guide

Dreams of Cintertide in Wuthering Waves is a new type of challenge that you can complete in the Sanguis Plateus area of Rinascita. You can find three of them on the map, and in each challenge, you must defeat the enemies within the time limit under different sets of rules. Moreover, each challenge will have three difficulty levels, which will increase with every level. This is also a part of a hidden Side Quest, and completing all the challenges will give you several Tidal Heritage rewards.

This is a simple guide on how to complete the Dreams of Cintertide in Wuthering Waves.

All Dreams of Cintertide locations and quest guide in Wuthering Waves

Dreams of Cintertide: Bone

Dreams of Cintertide: Bone location (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find the Bone Dreams of Cintertide in the south of The Wastelands in Sanguis Plateaus. Interact with the large sword on the ground to start the challenge.

Dreams of Cintertide: Bone challenge rules (Image via Kuro Games)

You must complete all three challenges in Dreams of the Cintertide: Bone under the following rules:

Successful Dodges or launching Counterattacks extend the challenge time. Defeating enemies recovers HP and greatly extends the challenge time, while taking damage reduces the challenge time.

The enemies will get stronger as you unlock the new challenge. It is best that you keep dodging and counterattacking the enemies to extend the time limit. Completing all three challenges will give you four Tidal Heritage rewards and also trigger the Dreams of Cintertide quest in Wuthering Waves.

Dreams of Cintertide: Animus

Dreams of Cintertide: Animus location (Image via Kuro Games)

After purifying the first Dreamscape Node, head southwest to find the Dreams of Cintertide: Animus.

Dreams of Cintertide: Animus challenge rules (Image via Kuro Games)

Once again, interact with the large sword and complete all the challenges under the following rules:

Enemies' HP will recover if not attacked for 5 seconds. Successful Dodges or casting Resonance Liberation extends the challenge time. Casting Intro Skill extends the challenge time and deals AoE Aero DMG, while taking damage reduces the challenge time.

This time, you must try to keep attacking all the enemies and not ignore them for more than five seconds; otherwise, they will start healing. Additionally, using Resonance Liberation and Intro Skill will help you extend the challenge time.

Completing the Animus Dreamscape Node will also give you four Tidal Heritages.

Dreams of Cintertide: Blood

Dreams of Cintertide: Blood location (Image via Kuro Games)

The last Dreamscape Node, Dreams of Cintertide: Blood, is located southeast of Asphodel Barrens.

Dreams of Cintertide: Blood challenge rules (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the challenge rules for Bloom Dreamscape Node:

Blood I: Successful Dodges deal AoE DMG and extend the challenge time. Launching Counterattacks greatly extends the challenge time, while taking damage reduces the challenge time.

Successful Dodges deal AoE DMG and extend the challenge time. Launching Counterattacks greatly extends the challenge time, while taking damage reduces the challenge time. Blood II and III: Successful Dodges deal AoE DMG and extend the challenge time. Launching Counterattacks or immobilizing enemies greatly extends the challenge time, while taking damage reduces the challenge time.

This time, the rules for the second and third challenges are slightly different from the rules for the first. That said, you must keep dodging and counterattacking the enemies to win the battle.

Once you've completed all the challenges, you will get Tidal Heritage rewards and unlock the final Dreamscape Node.

Dreams of Cintertide: Finale

Dreams of Cintertide: Finale location (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow the quest navigation to go to the final location and start the challenge.

Dreams of Cintertide: Finale challenge rules (Image via Kuro Games)

Defeat all the enemies and complete the challenges under the following rules:

Attacking the enemy while it's immobilized deals additional Electro DMG. Successful Dodges, Counterattack, Intro Skill, and Resonance Liberation extend the challenge time, while taking damage reduces the challenge time.

Keep dodging the enemies' attacks and use counterattacks and Liberation to defeat the enemies normally, while avoiding any incoming hits. Once you've completed the challenges and collected your rewards, talk to the Ebony Gatekeeper to complete the Dreams of Cintertide quest in Wuthering Waves. You will also get 40 Astrites as a reward for finishing the quest.

