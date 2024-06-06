Wuthering Waves Giant Banyan triple chests puzzle guide

The Wuthering Waves Giant Banyan triple chests puzzle is a cheap and easy way for you to earn some Astrite and Union Exp with relatively low effort and time. The vast land of Solaris-3 is filled with unique challenges and puzzles, offering a fun recluse from the fighting and exploration that you generally focus on. These puzzles are also rewarding, as they provide valuable materials for your gacha dreams.

In this article, we will solve the Wuthering Waves Giant Banyan triple chests puzzle, which will give you a fair amount of Union Exp and Astrite.

Location of the Wuthering Waves Giant Banyan triple chests puzzle

Location of the Wuthering Waves Giant Banyan triple chests puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

The Giant Banyan puzzle for triple chests can be found at the southern part of the map, directly south of the Feilian Beringal world boss. The easiest way to reach this puzzle is by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon at Huanglong-Dim Forest Giant-Banyan and traveling a short distance to the southwest.

Once you reach the location (denoted by a marker in the image), you will be able to spot the triple chests, which will remain locked at this point.

How to solve the Wuthering Waves Giant Banyan triple chests puzzle

Take control of the Cruisewing and complete the challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

After you reach the designated area, look around to locate a hoop-like structure just in front of these chests. Interacting with it will teleport you to a new location, and you need to complete the Echo Challenge: Cruisewing.

Reach 3000 points to unlock all three chests (Image via Kuro Games)

In this challenge, you need to take control of the Cruisewing, pass through multiple hoops, and collect coins. The total time to complete this challenge is one minute and five seconds. There are three target ranks you need to reach to unlock all the chests. These are:

Gold rank - 3000 points

- 3000 points Silver rank - 2200 points

- 2200 points Bronze rank - 1200 points

Some of these hoops move along specific pathways, so wait for the ideal moment before dashing through them. If you miss a hoop, you can turn around and go through it, but it will also cost you some valuable time.

Rewards for completing the Wuthering Waves Giant Banyan triple chests puzzle

The triple chests are unlocked after you complete the puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

There are three chests that you can receive here - a Basic Supply Chest, a Standard Supply Chest, and an Advanced Supply Chest. Each chest corresponds to one rank. Complete the Wuthering Waves Giant Banyan triple chests puzzle with gold rank to unlock all of the chests.

From the three chests, you can get a total of 35 Astrite, 60 Union Exp, 11,000 Shell Credits, and some random items.

