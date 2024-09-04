Wuthering Waves: How to reach 6000 popularity to claim free Xiangli Yao

Xiangli Yao is the upcoming exclusive 5-star Resonator in version 1.2 of Wuthering Waves. He is a Gauntlet-wielding, Electro main-DPS unit, and players will have the opportunity to claim this exclusive Resonator for free by participating in the ongoing event: the Moon-Chasing Festival, and reaching 6,000 Popularity in it.

This article will be a brief guide on how you can reach the said Popularity in Wuthering Waves to claim free Xiangli Yao.

Claim free Xiangli Yao in Wuthering Waves by participating in the Moon-Chasing Festival

You can claim a free Xiangli Yao after reaching 6,000 Popularity (Image via Kuro Games)

The event to claim Xiangli Yao for free will become available on September 4, 2024, at 10:00 (server time). And players can claim a free copy of him from September 7, 2024, at 10:00 (server time) till September 28, 2024, at 11:59 (server time).

As mentioned above, in order to claim your free Xiangli Yao, you need to participate in the Moon-Chasing Festival event and accumulate a Popularity of 6,000. However, ensure you've reached Union Level 17 and completed Main Quest Chapter I Act III Ominous Star, as these are the two criteria required to participate in the event.

There are two ways in which you can gain more Popularity during the event:

1) Fulfilling Lodge Wishes

Lodge Wishes Menu (Image via Kuro Games)

You can fulfill certain wishes made by the people by completing the activities under Lodge Wishes. Each time you fulfill a wish under Lodge Wishes, you will consume Preparation Credits. These credits refresh each day, and you get 100 Preperation Credits upon server reset. Upon completing a wish, you are graded with a rank based on how well you performed.

Lodge Wishes and gain a higher rank to gain more Popularity (Image via Kuro Games)

Getting a higher rank on successfully completing a wish adds to the progress of your Popularity. It also rewards you with Operation Funds, which is a special currency required to take part in other event activities that will increase your Popularity.

2) Building and upgrading Fair Stalls

Build and upgrade Fair Stalls to gain more Popularity (Image via Kuro Games)

You can use the Operation Funds that you gain from completing wishes to build and upgrade various Fair Stalls in the Moon-Chasing Festival. Building these stalls also unlocks new companions that you can invite while fulfilling wishes in the Lodge Wishes section. Having better, more leveled-up companions allows you to gain a better rank and acquire more Operation Funds.

Building and upgrading different Fair Stalls adds up to a significant portion towards gaining more Popularity.

It is important to note that after the event if there are any unclaimed prizes, you can log in within 30 days to get them by mail.

