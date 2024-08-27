Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper kit leaks: Abilities, role, and signature weapon

Shorekeeper is a 5-star playable character who will be released in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.3 update. Her entire kit was recently leaked thanks to the new version beta. Luckily, it seems that Shorekeeper is the character everyone has been waiting for. She can supposedly provide a lot of healing, buff other party members, and also perform coordinated attacks.

The leaks also suggest that Shorekeeper is a Spectro unit that uses a Rectifier. Rovers curious about her rumored kit and weapon can find more details in this article.

Note: The info in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper kit and signature weapon leaked

Basic Attack and Heavy Attack

According to the new Wuthering Waves leaks via Hakush.in, Shorekeeper has a four-hit Basic Attack that generates one Collapsed Core when the attack hits an enemy. Meanwhile, her Heavy Attack consumes stamina to collect nearby plant collectibles and accumulate Speculative Data that fill her Forte Circuit. Shorekeeper's Mid-air Attack has a similar effect.

Hakush.in is a reliable source since it keeps all the latest beta information.

Resonance Skill

Shorekeeper's original Resonance Skill is pretty straightforward. Upon casting it, she heals the entire party based on HP and summons five Dim Star Butterflies that automatically target and attack the enemy, dealing Spectro DMG.

Resonance Liberation

Shorekeeper's Resonance Liberation summons Elementary Stellarealm, a type of field, that heals all the party members every three seconds. When an ally uses Intro Skill, the field transforms into Sophisticated Stellarealm. Inside this enhanced field, Shorekeeper increases the Crit Rate of the entire team by 1%, up to 10%, for every 20% Energy Regen.

If an ally uses Intro again inside the Sophisticated Stellarealm, the field is further enhanced to Released Stellarrealm. In this new field, Shorekeeper increases the entire team's Crit Rate by 1%, up to 20%, for every 10% Energy Regen.

Interestingly, Shorekeeper's Resonance Liberation duration is 30 seconds but the cooldown is only 25 seconds, meaning one can keep her ultimate active at all times.

Forte Circuit

When a Normal Attack hits an enemy, it will generate a Collapsed Core, which will trigger coordinated attacks after six seconds, dealing Spectro DMG. After Shorekeeper gains five Collapsed Cores, her next Normal Attack will generate Flare Star Butterfly, which will have different effects depending on the attack.

Performing a Heavy Attack with five Collapsed Cores will group up enemies and deal Spectro DMG before triggering coordinated attacks. Meanwhile, performing a Mid-air Attack with five Collapsed Cores will consume all the cores to deal Spectro DMG before triggering coordinated attacks.

Inherent Skills

Listed below are Shorekeeper's Inherent Skills in Wuthering Waves:

Cycle of Life: When a party member is hit with a fatal attack, they will receive 50% of Shorekeeper's HP and she will lose the same of amount HP. This effect can be triggered once every 10 minutes.

When a party member is hit with a fatal attack, they will receive 50% of Shorekeeper's HP and she will lose the same of amount HP. This effect can be triggered once every 10 minutes. Self Gravitation: When in Black Shores, Shorekeeper's Energy Regen is increased by 10%. Furthermore, if Rover is on the team, their Energy Regen also increases by 10%.

Intro Skill

Shorekeeper seems to have two versions of Intro Skills depending on whether her Resonance Liberation field is active or not. When the field is not active, she will heal all the party members and perform coordinated attacks, considered Resonance Skill DMG, that scales on her HP. However, if the field is active, it will trigger similar effects but the DMG will be considered Liberation DMG.

Outro Skill

Shorekeeper has two versions of Outro Skill. Upon using it, she will summon two butterflies that will circle the active party member and have the following effects:

Flare Star Butterfly : When an ally is being hit, performing Dodge will allow them to safely land on the ground. This effect can be triggered up to five times.

: When an ally is being hit, performing Dodge will allow them to safely land on the ground. This effect can be triggered up to five times. Dim Star Butterfly: All party members' DMG is amplified by 15%.

Assuming there are no changes to her kit, it is safe to say that Shorekeeper will arguably be the best support unit in Wuthering Waves. She can not only provide a lot of healing to the entire party but also provide multiple buffs. Furthermore, Shorekeeper can deal a decent amount of damage herself thanks to her coordinated attacks.

Shorekeeper signature weapon

Stepleaker is a reliable leaker with a good track record and they recently leaked the image of Shorekeeper's potential signature weapon in Wuthering Waves. According to leaks, it has the following effects at level 90 rank one:

Base ATK : 413

: 413 Second stat: 77% Energy Regen

The weapon's passive increases the wielder's HP by 12%. Furthermore, when the wielder triggers healing, they recover eight Resonance Energy, and the entire team's ATK is increased by 10% for 30 seconds.

