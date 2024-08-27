Wuthering Waves Youhu gameplay, skills, and animations leaks

Several Wuthering Waves leaks have appeared online following the v1.3 closed beta launch, providing details about the upcoming characters. One of them is Youhu, a 4-star Resonator from the Glacio element. While fans saw her official artwork a while ago, the latest posts from credible third-party sources like Mero have offered a glimpse at her skill animations and gameplay.

This article will further analyze Youhu's leaked preview to discuss her potential abilities.

Disclaimer: The information below is based on gameplay leaks from Wuthering Waves 1.3 closed beta and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves Youhu gameplay and animation leaks explained

Wuthering Waves 1.3 is shaping up to be a patch dedicated to healers, considering both Youhu and Shorekeeper will debut to bring in powerful restorative abilities for teams. Their closed beta leaks indicate that their kits are on par with Verina, if not better. Youhu, in particular, appears to be a Gauntlet user from the Glacio element with access to a brawl-type playstyle with fluid animations.

Trending

Here’s a further breakdown of her skills based on gameplay leaks:

Basic ATK

Youhu can use her Basic ATK to unleash four consecutive punches that deal Glacio DMG within a short range. She moves forward with each action, and her final attack is a downward slash. In contrast, her plunge attack is rather generic as she slams down on the ground, unleashing Glacio DMG.

Resonance Skill

Upon activating the Resonance Skill, Youhu smashes her scroll dealing Glacio DMG in a small AoE. This ability then goes into a 15-second-long cooldown, during which players could either swap to another character or keep her on the field to build up the Forte circuit. Youhu's Resonance Skill is expected to also heal allies somewhat similar to Baizhu's abilities.

Resonance Liberation

Youhu's Resonance Liberation has a distinctive animation, unlike any character in Wuthering Waves. For starters, she tosses away a canister behind her with a menacing look. Youhu then falls to the ground as the canister explodes.

Simultaneously, a selection of four items appears on the screen, each associated with a direction button. Depending on what players choose, Youhu will likely receive some buffs.

Youhu’s gameplay leaks have offered some insight regarding her potential kit. But it is subject to frequent changes during the closed beta unless Kuro Games officially announces her skill sets.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!