Wuthering Waves Lingyang ascension materials

Lingyang is a 5-star character in Wuthering Waves who utilizes the Glacio Attribute and wields Gauntlet weapons. He is a Standard character who can be obtained by pulling in the Standard Character Banner or the Beginner Banner. Players who are captivated by the Lion Dancer in this gacha title by Kuro Games may want to know what his Ascension materials are.

This article details all the materials you need to fully ascend Lingyang in Wuthering Waves.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

What are Lignyang’s ascension materials in Wuthering Waves?

Expand Tweet

To fully ascend the 5-star Standard character, Lingyang, you need all the materials listed below. Since Lingyang is a DPS unit, leveling him up to 90 is necessary as it unlocks his full potential.

Shell Credit – 20,470,000x

– 20,470,000x Coriolus – 60x

– 60x Sound-Keeping Tacet Core – 46x

– 46x Unending Destruction – 26x

– 26x Cadence Seed – 25x

– 25x Cadence Bud – 28x

– 28x Cadence Leaf – 55x

– 55x Cadence Blossom – 67x

– 67x LF Whisperin Core – 29x

– 29x MF Whisperin Core – 40x

– 40x HF Whisperin Core – 52x

– 52x FF Whisperin Core – 61x

Also read: How to get free 5-star Echo, Astrite, and more

Coriolus

Coriolus is an ascension material for various Resonators in Wuthering Waves. The nodes of this ascension material are scattered across Dim Forest in the bottom left part of the map.

Additionally, you can obtain this material from the Pharmacy shop in the Jinzhou main city.

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core

The Sound-Keeping Tacet Core is a Resonator breakthrough item that is used to ascend characters. To acquire this Resonator breakthrough item, you must defeat Lampylumen Myriad and obtain its loot by expending 60 Waveplate. As the Waveplate consumption is limited every day, you are advised to plan out how you want to use your Waveplates.

Unending Destruction

Unending Destruction is a skill level-up material for Wutherim Battling. The material can be obtained by defeating Scar.

Cadence Seed/Cadence Bud/Cadence Leaf/Cadence Blossom

Cadence Seed and its other variants (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Cadence Blossom and its other variants are upgrade materials that can be used to level up the skills of the characters who wield Gauntlets.

LF Whisperin Core/MF Whisperin Core/HF Whisperin Core/FF Whisperin Core

Whisperin Cores (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

FF Whisperin Core, HF Whisperin Core, and its other variants are used to ascend the Resonators and to level up their skills. You can acquire these items by defeating the Tacet Discord adversaries.

For more articles related to this gacha title, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback