Wuthering Waves Roseshroom variants, locations, and drops

Roseshroom in Wuthering Waves is an elite class enemy and an excellent Echo choice for Havoc and Glacio characters, and defeating it yields a 3-cost Echo and Howler Cores of various rarities. You can find the monster all across the Huanglong region surrounded by multiple Young Roseshrooms. However, some regions such as Tiger's Maw and Whining Aix's Mire are ideal for farming this enemy.

This article will discuss the two types of Roseshroom variants, their locations, and the drops that can be obtained by defeating them in Wuthering Waves.

Roseshroom variants and drops in Wuthering Waves

Adult and Young Roseshrrom (Image via Kuro Games)

There are two types of Roseshrooms (S06) you can encounter in the open world of Wuthering Waves. While the first is a full-grown adult monster, the others are Young Roseshrooms (S05), a baby version of the real deal. Both are capable of targeting and attacking foes by firing a laser beam of Havoc damage.

As Echoes, Roseshroom belongs to the 3-cost category, whereas Young Roseshrooms are from the 1-cost one. Let's take a look at the possible sonata effects in the game:

Roseshroom (3-cost)

Sun-sinking Eclipse (Havoc)

(Havoc) Freezing Frost (Glacio)

Young Roseshroom (1-cost)

Sun-sinking Eclipse (Havoc)

(Havoc) Sierra Gale (Aero)

While the full-fledged variant of the enemy can be useful for Havoc and Glacio Resonators, the younglings can serve Havoc and Aero units.

Additionally, you can get Howling Cores as drops by defeating this elite monster, which are required to upgrade Resonators like Verina, Aalto, Jiyan, and more. Here are all the rarities of this item you can get:

LF Howler Core

MF Howler Core

HF Howler Core

FF Howler Core

Roseshroom locations and farming routes in Wuthering Waves

Roseshroom spawns all over the Huanglong region. However, Desorock Highland, Tiger's Maw, and Whining Aix's Mire feature the highest number of them. Here are some good locations and routes to find the monster easily:

1) Desorock Highland

Roseshroom in Desorock Highland (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

By teleporting to the Resonance Beacons northeast and west of Desorock Highland and following the farming routes marked on the map above, you can easily encounter six Roseshrooms.

2) Tiger's Maw

Roseshrooms around Tiger's Maw (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

There are seven Roseshrooms near Tiger's Maw, as marked on the above map, and you can easily locate three of them by teleporting to the Resonance Nexus and moving westwards.

Another three can be fought by traveling to the Resonance Beacon on the eastern side and then following the route in the northwest direction. The seventh one is beside another resonance beacon, as shown in the map.

3) Whining Aix's Mire

Roseshroom in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

There are over nine Roseshrooms in the Whining Aix's Mire region and all of their locations can be seen on the map above. However, the most efficient routes would be to first start from the Resonance Nexus of the area and then travel southwest.

Additionally, you can follow another route by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon below the Nexus and then following the path eastwards.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

