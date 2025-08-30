Wuthering Waves Tidal Defense Simulator event guide

The Tidal Defense Simulator is the flagship event of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Essentially, it's a tower defense game mode where you must put up various traps to fight and stop enemies from reaching a certain destination. Given that it is a flagship event, the Tidal Defense Simulator will give you the most Astrites among other rewards during version 2.6 of Wuthering Waves.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know to play the Tidal Defense Simulator game mode in Wuthering Waves.

Tidal Defense Simulator in Wuthering Waves, explained

The latest update of 2.6 will offer several events for players to partake in, with the Tidal Defense Simulator being the highlight. As mentioned previously, it is a simple Tower Defense mode where your objective is to stop hordes of enemies from reaching a particular point of the map. Once enough foes reach the target, its HP will be dropped to 0, and you will fail the stage.

The event is live as of August 30, 2025, and will end on October 8, 2025, in the concluding days of version 2.6.

Set up your defenses (Image via Kuro Games)

To combat these enemies, you will be given access to several contraptions. You cannot use your Resonators here and will have to rely on your ability to strategically place the traps to overcome each stage. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the event.

The map and Matrix

Each stage of the Tidal Defense Simulator event in Wuthering Waves will have different maps. When you open them, you will be able to find several icons. The red ones will be the spawn room for the enemies, while the blue one is the Matrix that you will need to protect.

The map for a stage (Image via Kuro Games)

The Energy Matrix can be destroyed once a certain number of enemies reach it, so it is up to you to set up defenses accordingly. Keep in mind that there can be multiple enemy spawn rooms for a stage, so you should invest your resources accordingly.

Sim Credits and traps

Similar to any Tower Defense mode, you will start each stage with a currency called Sim Credits. This is what you will use to purchase the traps to set up throughout the map. Completing a wave will give you Sim Credits based on your performance.

Placing traps (Image via Kuro Games)

Look for the holographic enemies to determine their path and place your traps accordingly. Use the prepare option to change and equip any contraption that you feel can help you survive each stage.

Overwatch Protocols

Overwatch Protocols will unlock various passive buffs and allow you to survive the stages of this event in Wuthering Waves. You will need stars that you get by completing each level to unlock more buffs in the Overwatch Protocols tab. The number of stars you earn depends on your performance, with the maximum number of three being obtainable after each challenge.

How to upgrade trap efficiency

You can upgrade your trap efficiency by using the Machine Upgrade tab. This is tied to the number of stages you clear and how well you perform. As mentioned previously, at the end of each stage, you will earn currency, and you can use it to upgrade the traps. However, keep in mind that you won't be able to level up a trap to its maximum level at once.

Rewards

Completing all of the stages and challenges for the event will reward you with the following:

Astrite x1200

TD Terminator (event-exclusive Avatar)

Catcher in the Tide (event-exclusive Title)

Phantom: Fallacy of No Return

Modifier

Premium Tuner

Forgery Premium Supply

Shell Credit

Other materials.

Given that it is a featured event in Wuthering Waves, the Tidal Defense Simulator will be added permanently once version 2.6 ends, albeit with reduced rewards.

