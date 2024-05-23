Wuthering Waves vs Honkai Star Rail: All similarities and differences explored

Wuthering Waves developed by Kuro Games is an ARPG featuring anime-style visuals, flashy actions, and open-world expiration. Although intriguing, these have become the standard for the genre. Various big names, especially games developed by the Chinese industry, have a very similar setting. One of these heavy weights is Honkai Star Rail.

As compared to games like Wuthering Waves, Honkai Star Rail shares a lot of similarities with this new ARPG. The most apparent is the art style that according to many, is too similar to differentiate. In this article, we have discussed all the potential similarities and differences between the Honkai Star Rail and Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves vs Honkai Star Rail: All similarities and differences

Wuthering Waves features a similar art style (Image via Kuro Games)

Similarities:

Open-world exploration: Both feature standard open-world maps that get bigger with frequent updates and events. Gacha systems: Both games use the controversial gacha systems for character and weapon acquisition, with varying pull rates and rarity levels. Combat mechanics: Wuthering Waves and Honakai Star Rail both feature combat systems that involve strategic team composition and an in-depth combo-based combat system. Character customization: Both of these ARPGs allow for character customization through various means, such as equipping items, leveling up, and enhancing abilities. Artstyle: Although Honkai is more sci-fi and Galaxy Fairing and Wuthering Waves is a post-apocalyptic tragedy, both of these games have a very similar visual style.

Honkai Star Rail and Wuthering Waves differences (Image via miHoYo)

Differences:

Mobility: While Wuthering Waves features wall-running and grappling hooks for smoother mobility, Honkai Star Rail features interactive 2D stage systems with limited moveability. Storytelling: Wuthering Waves has a slow-burner storyline with a focus on character development, while Honkai Star Rail has a more action-packed fast-paced narrative. Endgame content: Wuthering Waves has a more extensive endgame with daily tasks, tower challenges, and a rogue-like mode (Depths of Illusive Realm), while Honkai Star Rail's endgame is more limited, with a focus on character progression and team building. Autofarming: Wuthering Waves has a more extensive autofarming system, allowing players to gather resources and level up characters more efficiently, while Honkai Star Rail's autofarming is more limited and focused on specific activities. Team composition: Where Honkai Star Rail allows up to four members, Wuthering Waves only has a maximum of three members in a party at a time.

These are all the differences between these two games that we have found so far. This is not a definitive list, so in the future, some points can become invalid.

