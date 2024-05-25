Wuthering Waves vs Tower of Fantasy: All similarities and differences explored

Wuthering Waves is the latest launch in the free-to-play category for PlayStation consoles and PCs and is giving tough competition to other games in the market. Tower of Fantasy is another title in this space thriving even after three years since its launch. Both games have been successful in the market, but players often get confused between the two games.

Wuthering Waves and Tower of Fantasy are similar in a few aspects while they are also different in some. Here we will look at all the major similarities and differences between the two titles.

Similarities between Tower of Fantasy and Wuthering Waves

The anime art style makes the game look amazing (Image via Kuro Game Studio, Hotta Studio)

Open World Genre: Tower of Fantasy and Wuthering Waves allow players to explore a vast open world where they can roam freely and discover hidden secrets. While what you discover during your exploration might be different in both games, the general idea of them being an open world is the same.

Anime-inspired visuals: Both games sport an anime art style. This art style is why both titles look identical at first glance. Even though these games feel like they are straight from an anime, this art style helps make the visuals stand out with popping colors. The environments in the games also benefit, as they have a more lasting effect on the player's memory.

Free-to-play: Both titles are free to play, meaning you can just download them without any additional costs. While downloading Wuthering Waves and Tower of Fantasy is free, both have in-game microtransactions. Spending real-life money in the in-game store is completely optional as both games can be played from start to finish without spending a dime.

Action RPG combat: These games have RPG elements where you can customize your character stats according to your playstyle. These stats can change the way you play against an enemy in the game. Your choice of weapons and abilities matter too as they can significantly affect the battle.

Differences between Tower of Fantasy and Wuthering Waves

The combat is different in both the games (Image via Kuro Game Studio, Hotta Studio)

Setting: Wuthering Waves is set in a world that leans more towards fantasy elements, while Tower of Fantasy is set in a sci-fi world. This impacts the type of story both games are trying to tell as both worlds come with different environments and stories.

Multiplayer focus: Tower of Fantasy is a straight-up MMORPG with a strong focus on multiplayer, whereas Wuthering Waves leans more towards the single-player side of things with co-op multiplayer being limited.

Combat system: Both games are RPGs at heart. However, there is a difference in the combat system between the two, as Wuthering Waves has a slower combat that focuses on strategies and precise timing, and Tower of Fantasies is more fast-paced with flashy moves and action-packed sequences.

Story focus: Wuthering Waves has a more story-focused gameplay which is why the multiplayer components in the game are not as heavily present as they are in Tower of Fantasies. This makes Wuthering Waves more of a story-driven experience compared to Tower of Fantasies, which heavily pushes the idea of multiplayer.

