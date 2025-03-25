Wuthering Waves 2.2 free pulls and total Astrites estimation

Knowing the obtainable free pulls in Wuthering Waves 2.2 will help players plan out their resources before summoning upcoming characters. As revealed in the latest livestream, quite a bit of content heading to the next patch will yield Astrites. X user Mapleaf, a credible leak source, has now shared a rough estimate of the number of wishes Rovers can gather via events, exploration, and other sources.

That said, Rovers must at least participate and gather the goodies to spend on the new banners, which will feature Cantarella, Camellya, and Shorekeeper. This article further delves into free pulls and total Astrites estimation for Wuthering Waves 2.2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Total estimated Astrites and free pulls in Wuthering Waves 2.2

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update will bring a plethora of new content, offering many free wishes. Here are the estimated pulls and Astrites that can be obtained from the patch:

Daily Tasks : 1980x Astrites

: 1980x Astrites Missions : 630x Astrites

: 630x Astrites Events: 3900x Astrites

3900x Astrites New area exploration : 1995x Astrites

: 1995x Astrites New version 2.2 achievements : 335x Astrites

: 335x Astrites Whimpering Waste : 800x Astrites

: 800x Astrites Tower of Adversity resets : 700x Astrites

: 700x Astrites Depth of the Illusive Realm : 640x Astrites

: 640x Astrites Free Radiant Tide : 7x Radiant Tides

: 7x Radiant Tides Free Forging Tide : 7x Forging Tides

: 7x Forging Tides Free Lustrous Tide : 25x Lustrous Tides

: 25x Lustrous Tides Character trials and tutorials : 110x Astrites

: 110x Astrites Update maintenance : 600x Astrites

: 600x Astrites New version 2.2 codes : 180x Astrites

: 180x Astrites Version 2.3 livestream codes : 300x Astrites

: 300x Astrites Lunite Subscription : 2970x Astrites

: 2970x Astrites Battle Pass: 1480x Astrites

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.2 banners schedule

Upon calculating the above figures, frugal players should be able to obtain around 13,290x Astrites in version 2.2. The currency can be converted into 83 free pulls, excluding the Lustrous Tides. These estimations were made based on the contents in closed beta, so the final amount in the official update will likely change.

Lunite Subscription and Battle Pass

Using Lunite Subscription, players can gather additional Astrites daily. Naturally, they will receive additional wishes by the end of patch 2.2. Rovers can expect to snag roughly 101 free pulls if they purchase the subscription.

Upon purchasing the Battle Pass, they can obtain an additional 1480x Astrites, which is roughly nine wishes.

