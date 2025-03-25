Wuthering Waves 2.2 free pulls and total Astrites estimation

By Akash Paul
Modified Mar 25, 2025 05:39 GMT
Image showing Astrites and Radiant Tides from Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves 2.2 free pulls estimation (Image via Kuro Games)

Knowing the obtainable free pulls in Wuthering Waves 2.2 will help players plan out their resources before summoning upcoming characters. As revealed in the latest livestream, quite a bit of content heading to the next patch will yield Astrites. X user Mapleaf, a credible leak source, has now shared a rough estimate of the number of wishes Rovers can gather via events, exploration, and other sources.

Ad

That said, Rovers must at least participate and gather the goodies to spend on the new banners, which will feature Cantarella, Camellya, and Shorekeeper. This article further delves into free pulls and total Astrites estimation for Wuthering Waves 2.2.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Total estimated Astrites and free pulls in Wuthering Waves 2.2

Version 2.2 Pull Count via Mapleaf byu/Ofanaht inWutheringWavesLeaks
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update will bring a plethora of new content, offering many free wishes. Here are the estimated pulls and Astrites that can be obtained from the patch:

  • Daily Tasks: 1980x Astrites
  • Missions: 630x Astrites
  • Events: 3900x Astrites
  • New area exploration: 1995x Astrites
  • New version 2.2 achievements: 335x Astrites
  • Whimpering Waste: 800x Astrites
  • Tower of Adversity resets: 700x Astrites
  • Depth of the Illusive Realm: 640x Astrites
  • Free Radiant Tide: 7x Radiant Tides
  • Free Forging Tide: 7x Forging Tides
  • Free Lustrous Tide: 25x Lustrous Tides
  • Character trials and tutorials: 110x Astrites
  • Update maintenance: 600x Astrites
  • New version 2.2 codes: 180x Astrites
  • Version 2.3 livestream codes: 300x Astrites
  • Lunite Subscription: 2970x Astrites
  • Battle Pass: 1480x Astrites
Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.2 banners schedule

Upon calculating the above figures, frugal players should be able to obtain around 13,290x Astrites in version 2.2. The currency can be converted into 83 free pulls, excluding the Lustrous Tides. These estimations were made based on the contents in closed beta, so the final amount in the official update will likely change.

Lunite Subscription and Battle Pass

Using Lunite Subscription, players can gather additional Astrites daily. Naturally, they will receive additional wishes by the end of patch 2.2. Rovers can expect to snag roughly 101 free pulls if they purchase the subscription.

Ad

Upon purchasing the Battle Pass, they can obtain an additional 1480x Astrites, which is roughly nine wishes.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी