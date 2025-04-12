Wuthering Waves 2.2 Shorekeeper rerun release date

Kuro Games has officially scheduled the Shorekeeper rerun in the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, which kicks off on April 17, 2025. She is a highly coveted 5-star Resonator from the Ether element capable of healing allies and increasing their damage, so players would want her in their team. However, tracking her banner release will be tricky since the timing will change depending on the servers.

This article further discusses the Shorekeeper rerun release in Wuthering Waves 2.2 and presents countdowns to track her arrival across servers in Asia, Europe, and America.

When does Shorekeeper rerun release in Wuthering Waves 2.2

The second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.2 banner, releasing on April 17, 2025, will feature Shorekeeper’s rerun. The exact timing will vary for Rovers depending on which server they belong to. Here are the Shorekeeper’s rerun countdowns for Asia, Europe, and America:

Shorekeeper rerun countdown for Asia/ SEA servers

Servers in Asia will be the first to receive Shorekeeper’s rerun in WuWa 2.2. Players should be able to summon her on April 17, 2025, at 10 pm (UTC+8). Here’s a countdown displaying the time until the Shorekeeper's rerun banner releases in the game:

Shorekeeper rerun countdown for Europe server

European servers will be next to receive the Shorekeeper’s rerun banner. She can be summoned starting April 17, 2025, at 10 pm (UTC+1). The timer below further displays the remaining time:

Shorekeeper rerun countdown for America servers

Lastly, the Shorekeepers rerun banner in WuWa 2.2 for American servers will arrive on April 17, 2025, at 10 pm (UTC-5). Rovers can use the following countdown to find out when they can summon her:

Wuthering Waves 2.2 Shorekeeper rerun banner details

Shorekeeper rerun banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream has showcased every aspect of the patch, including Shorekeeper's rerun banner. It seems she is the only character to be featured in the second phase of the update. However, there will be 4-star Resonators listed on her banner with boosted drop rates:

Here are all the characters players can obtain in the second phase of version 2.2:

Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Aalto (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Baizhi (4-star Glacio)

Naturally, the signature weapon of the rerun unit will also be available throughout Phase 2 of the patch. Here are all the options listed on the weapon banner:

Stellar Symphony (Shorekeeper's signature option) - 5-star, Rectifier

- 5-star, Rectifier Endless Collapse- 4-star,Sword

4-star,Sword Comet Flare - 4-star, Rectifier

- 4-star, Rectifier Undying Flame- 4-star, Pistol

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

