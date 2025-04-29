Wuthering Waves 2.3 first phase anniversary banners: Who should you pull for?

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 first phase anniversary banners are live after the major update on April 29, 2025. Players have a few Resonators to choose from, considering Kuro Games has introduced Zani, along with multiple rerun characters. Rovers will ideally want to get the newcomer or the ones that are future-proof.

This article further discusses which characters are worth getting from the WuWa 2.3 first- hase anniversary banners.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 first phase anniversary banner characters

As specified, the Wuthering Waves 2.3 anniversary banner has introduced Zani in the first phase. She hails from the Spectro element wielding the Gauntlet. Here are the 4-star units featured on her banner:

Lumi: Electro - Broadblade

Electro - Broadblade Taoqi: Havoc - Broadblade

Havoc - Broadblade Yuanwu: Electro - Gauntlet

The WuWa 2.3 anniversary banner will also feature the following rerun characters:

Jiyan: Aero - Broadblade

Aero - Broadblade Yinlin: Electro - Rectifier

Electro - Rectifier Zhezhi: Glacio - Rectifier

Glacio - Rectifier Xiangli Yao: Electro - Gauntlet

Electro - Gauntlet Phoebe: Spectro - Rectifier

Kuro Games lets you select one of them, meaning you will eventually get your desired Resonator. The same will apply to the corresponding weapon banner, which carries their signature options.

Who should you summon from Wuthering Waves 2.3 first phase anniversary banners?

1) Zani

Zani (Image via Kuro Games)

Zani in Wuthering Waves is a force to be reckoned with, as she can output massive damage with her Inferno Mode. Although gauntlets make her extremely proficient at close-range battles, she can transform her weapon into a massive broadblade using her ultimate ability.

Zani can also use the Spectro Frazzle effect to fill up her Forte Circuit, meaning she can be paired with niche characters like Phoebe and Spectro Rover.

2) Phoebe

Phoebe (Image via Kuro Games)

Consider getting Phoebe from the anniversary banner if you have already summoned Zani. The former is a powerful rotational DPS and a Spectro Frazzle applier. Aside from being Zani's best companion, she is capable of dealing massive damage.

Phoebe can also decrease the enemy's Spectro Resistance, meaning they will be more susceptible to her and the companion's attacks. Not to forget, she also has crowd-control abilities that can group up enemies, making it easier for Zani or other Resonators to hit them.

3) Zhezhi

Zhezhi (Image via Kuro Games)

Zhezhi in Wuthering Waves deals off-field damage via coordinated attacks. Hence, she is the staple teammate for Jinshi, one of the strongest DPS in the game. Zhezhi can further buff the next Resonator’s Skill and Glacio DMG. Hence, Carlotta also requires her on the team.

The Resonator's sought-after kit and demand in the game give her the upper-hand in this ranking.

